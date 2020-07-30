Maxx Crosby Calls out NFL Top 100 List for Omitting Raiders Pro Bowler

The NFL’s Top 100 players list isn’t the best source for determining who the actual best players are. There are those who have debunked the validity of the list as it is a list voted on by the players. Often times, some of the rankings simply make no sense. The Las Vegas Raiders typically aren’t shown a lot of love on the list.

One of the most egregious snubs was right tackle Trent Brown, who made the Pro Bowl last season. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby clearly wasn’t happy about the omission.

The Fact That @Trent Isn’t On The Top 100 Is Mind Blowing… — MaddMaxx (@CrosbyMaxx) July 29, 2020

Brown wasn’t the only glaring snub. Center Rodney Hudson is considered to be one of the two best centers in the NFL but he was left off the list. Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good called out the list.

Rodney either smfh 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/8StUMZyLF7 — Denzelle Good (@IBeDG_71) July 29, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is the only player at the position who was put on the list. Offensive linemen don’t really get a ton of love on the top 100 players list. There is only one player who was listed in the top 50.

Two Raiders Make the List

While it’s disappointing that Brown and Hudson didn’t make the list, the Raiders had two guys who did. Tight end Darren Waller landed at 99. He was an absolute revelation for the team in 2019 and put up really strong receiving stats. In fact, an argument could be made that he’s too low on the list. That said, he is one of only four tight ends to make the list. His season was very impressive but he has to prove that he can be a consistent force in the passing game for the Raiders. If his 2020 season looks anything his 2019 one, he could catapult up this list next year.

The Raider to make it highest on the list is running back Josh Jacobs. He was the player who should’ve won Offensive Rookie of the Year and he already proved to be one of the best rushers in the NFL last season. Despite missing three games, Jacobs was among the league leaders in rushing yards and was the star of the Raider offense. Once he was gone, the team slowed down considerably.

Other Players Who Belong on the List

Another Raider who could’ve easily made the list was left guard Richie Incognito. He came out of retirement to fill a big hole for the team and was excellent. Incognito and Hudson formed the best pass blocking duo on the interior in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was rewarded with a two-year extension for his great work this season and should continue his success in 2020.

Outside of Incognito, Brown and Hudson, nobody else jumps out as an egregious snub. Perhaps free agent signee Cory Littleton could make a case that he should be on the list but even that’s iffy. If the Raiders make the playoffs, their players will start getting a lot more respect.

