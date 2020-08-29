Raiders Legend Bo Jackson Goes Viral After Posting Old Baseball Clip

Bo’ Back! The Raiders and Kansas City Royals legend Bo Jackson hasn’t always sought the spotlight since an injury forced him to retire from professional sports at a young age. However, he is still a beloved figure across multiple sports. Jackson is mostly remembered for his amazing stint in the NFL but he was also quite the baseball player.

Everybody knows Jackson’s most epic football plays but he decided to remind everybody just how good he was at baseball by posting an old video.

Ths video of that he posted was trending on Twitter as everybody was happy to relive the days of when Jackson was still playing. As of the writing of this, the video has over 10 million views.

He was simply one of the greatest athletes of all-time and it’s one of the most unfortunate things in the history of sports that his career was cut short. Fortunately, he gave us a ton of great highlights during his stints in baseball and football.

Josh Jacobs Wore Bo Jackson Jersey at Practice

Recently, Bo Jackson’s name was on the minds of the Raiders as star running back Josh Jacobs got to wear his jersey during a recent practice. He was so excited to wear the jersey that he apparently didn’t want to give it up.

“[Josh Jacobs] got Bo Jackson, Bo Knows, he was pretty pumped about that. I think he snuck his jersey shirt out, I don’t think he gave that one back,” said fullback Alec Ingold. “And I had Mark Van Eeghen, another legendary fullback from the 70s. Really cool to get to exemplify what Raiders have been in the past and hopefully bring some of that legendary success into the future.”

Despite only four seasons with the team, Jackson is one of the most beloved Raiders alumni ever. Jacobs isn’t the same kind of athletic freak but he may be the most talented running back they’ve had since Jackson. Jacobs already owns some Raiders records and he’s only played one season. He could break a few more throughout the course of his career.

There Will Be Another Bo

When Jackson was still playing professional sports, he was a superstar. The “Bo Knows” slogan became incredibly popular. His ability to play multiple sports at a high level hasn’t really been seen since. Deion Sanders tried and failed to play baseball. Michael Jordan also failed at baseball. Jackson was able to play both baseball and football and was great at both.

The days of the two-sport professional athlete seem to be pretty much over. Players like Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray were excellent baseball players in college but ended up picking football. Playing both sports never even really seemed like an option for them. Perhaps someday a player will come along and excel at two professional sports but it doesn’t seem likely.

