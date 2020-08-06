Jason Witten Explains Why He Ditched the Cowboys for the Raiders

No matter what Jason Witten does this year, it’s going to be weird to see him wearing silver and black. The Dallas Cowboys legend admitted as much in a recent interview.

“It does feel weird to be in new colors,” Witten said, per Raiders.com.

Despite having a loaded tight end room, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Witten after spending 16 seasons in Dallas. It was certainly a surprising move to see him make the change this late in his career. He revealed why he decided to make the move.

“I picked the Raiders because they’re a historic franchise,” Witten said. “I felt like this was a young team that’s hungry, good guys. Coach [Jon] Gruden and his staff – I believe 100 percent in them. It’s a good fit for me and where I’m at in my career. So, I’m excited to join this team and all the young talent.”

Witten went viral the other day after the first pictures of him in a Raiders uniform were released. He’ll likely always be remembered as a Cowboy but many NFL legends end their careers on teams they weren’t drafted by.

Witten Hypes up Raiders TEs

Out of all the position groups on the Raiders’ roster, tight end is probably the strongest and it was really strong before Witten joined in. Darren Waller cemented himself as possibly the most exciting young tight end in the NFL and Foster Moreau proved to be a steal for the team.

“I’m really impressed with the tight end group. I think it starts with Darren Waller,” Witten said. “What an absolute freak guy he is. He’s athletic and talented and the future is extremely bright for him. He’s still extremely young at his position, so he can do it all. He can run, he can catch and he’s smart, and wants to be great.

“It transfers over to Foster [Moreau]. Going into his second year – I thought he had a really good rookie season. He loves football, he’s hungry and they’ve been sponges in the meeting room.”

Witten isn’t going to be the number target at tight end for the first time in his career. He was brought in to be more of a leader and mentor for the young guys. Considering his age, it should be a perfect role for him.

Raiders Add Jason Witten to Form Dynamic Tight End Trio | Las Vegas RaidersHeading into 2020 Training Camp, the addition of Pro Bowler Jason Witten creates a deep tight end group with Darren Waller and Foster Moreau looking to build off an impressive 2019. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #TightEnds Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: https://www.raiders.com/tickets/newsletter Download our app: http://onelink.to/8ykuaj Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: https://www.raiderimage.com/ For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://www.pntra.com/t/RkFHRUxGSUlBS01FR0lBSUlMRUg 2020-07-20T19:49:42Z

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Big Things to Come for Raiders

The Raiders have been bottom feeders in the NFL for almost two decades now. They showed a lot of promise last season and put together a strong offseason. Some are still sleeping on the team but they have the tools to prove them wrong in 2020. With loads of young talent and a long-term commitment to Jon Gruden, the Raiders are set up for future success.

They had a brief return to relevance in 2016 when they went 12-4 but that success wasn’t sustained. With the decision to rely heavily on youth, the Raiders should be good for a long time. Witten knows this.

“The future is bright here in Las Vegas,” Witten said.

READ NEXT: Browns’ Austin Hooper Takes Harsh Shot at Raiders TE Jason Witten

