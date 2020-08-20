Insider Drops Telling Insight on How Raiders QB Marcus Mariota Looks

After three really bad seasons in a row, there are still those out there who think that Marcus Mariota is going to take Derek Carr’s job away from him. While that’s a popular thought in some media circles, it’s simply not going to happen. The Las Vegas Raiders have made it clear that Carr is their starting quarterback and there’s little indication that Mariota has any chance of winning the job.

Head coach Jon Gruden recently praised Mariota’s ability to make plays with his feet but the word is that his arm isn’t looking good. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the quarterback hasn’t impressed throwing the ball:

Mariota looks a little stiff throwing the ball. Gruden mentioned how he was back from an elbow injury, but Mariota doesn’t look that comfortable and isn’t getting the ball out very smoothly. He has had some nice runs that got Gruden excited, but the short throws aren’t pretty, while the longer throws have been hit and miss. Someone who watched Mariota with the Titans told me he was never a great practice player in Nashville, but still.

The problem isn’t only that Mariota may not be a great practice player but he also hasn’t been a great game player either. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal echoed a lot of what Tafur had to say.

FYI: Another shakey day for @Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota, who hasn't looked sharp throughout camp. Lack of an offseason/chemistry with receivers/new system are all evident. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 20, 2020

On Marcus Mariota: @Raiders coach Jon Gruden has mentioned tweaking some of Mariota's fundamentals, and Marcus putting some distance between himself and some injuries he's dealt with. Bottom line, it's going to be a process getting him acclimated. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 20, 2020

Obviously, coming to a new team and a new system isn’t always easy. Mariota clearly needs to put in a lot more work if he’s going to have any chance of starting ever again.

Carr Looking Strong so Far

The fact that Carr has been getting rave reviews at training camp doesn’t help Mariota. Tafur pointed this out:

Carr, meanwhile, always looks good in training camp, and he has been sharp. I know we’re only five days of helmeted practice in, but I don’t see any indication that Mariota will be pushing Carr anytime soon.

With this being his third year under Gruden, Carr has a very strong grasp of the offense. Considering the fact that many offseason programs were canceled because of COVID-19, there was never going to be a real opportunity for Mariota to win the job. Plus, he’s never been a better quarterback than Carr. While many have soured on the Raiders’ long time starter, he’s poised for a really big year. If Carr can translate camp success into regular-season success, Mariota might have to go try his luck on another team.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Will Raiders Keep Nathan Peterman on Roster?

When the Raiders decided to sign Mariota, that was a pretty big indication that they didn’t expect Nathan Peterman ever had a real shot at starting. There hasn’t been much word of how he looks in training camp but it’s almost impossible to imagine he takes snaps for the team at any point during the season.

Gruden’s love for Peterman is well known but Mariota is a much more exciting project for him. Last year, the Raiders kept three quarterbacks on the roster throughout the year. That might not be the case this year. With a lot of talent at other positions, Gruden may decide to only keep Carr and Mariota on the roster. That would probably mean that Peterman ends up on the practice squad.

READ NEXT: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Makes Bold Claim About Derek Carr

