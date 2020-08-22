Raiders Holding Tryouts for Former Lions RB & Chargers LB: Report

It would be easy to think that the Las Vegas Raiders already have too many running backs but they clearly don’t think so. Considering the team signed and cut Jeremy Hill within a week and Rod Smith is off the COVID-19 list, it would seem the team is pretty set at the position. However, according to NFL Draft Diamonds, the Raiders are hosting former Detriot Lions and Denver Broncos running back Theo Riddick for a tryout.

Raiders are hosting RB Theo Riddick as we reported earlier. They also have the LB/S from Memphis Austin Hall — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) August 20, 2020

Riddick had a somewhat productive stint in Detroit as a receiver out of the backfield. He didn’t do a lot of damage on the ground but accumulated a lot of yards through the air. He signed with the Broncos last offseason but had to miss the whole year with a shoulder injury.

It would be strange if the Raiders signed him as Jalen Richard is the same type of running back. They don’t really have a need for a player like Riddick. If they were to sign him, it’s most likely that they’re just using him for training camp. Richard has been with the team for a long time now and he’s not going anywhere yet.

Raiders Also Hosting Kyle Emanuel

The Raiders aren’t only hosting Riddick for a tryout. Per NFL Draft Diamonds, the team is also bringing in former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel.

Breaking: Las Vegas Raiders are hosting former NDSU OLB Kyle Emanuel and others https://t.co/BlzUftSL0X #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/QzCfj4rsOk — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) August 20, 2020

Emanuel is no scrub as he started 32 games in four seasons with the Chargers. However, he retired before the 2019 season and didn’t play a single game last year. It appears that maybe he’s had a change of heart and wants to play again. The Raiders seem to have an interest in adding veteran linebacker help as they reportedly almost signed Mychal Kendricks. Since that deal didn’t go through, Emanuel would be a solid pickup.

Las Vegas is set at the top with Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton as the starters. That said, they don’t have a ton of strong depth right now and it looks like they’re trying to rectify that issue.

Raiders Revisit Austin Hall

As NFL Draft Diamonds mentioned above, the Raiders are also bringing in rookie linebacker Austin Hall for a workout. The decision to bring Hall in is interesting as the team reportedly was looking into him before this year’s draft.

He didn’t end up getting drafted and has still remained unsigned which probably means that teams haven’t been sold on his ability yet. Whatever issues he’s had on the football field could be overlooked due to his elite athletism. Hall runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, which is crazy for a man who is 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds.

If the Raiders signed him, he would definitely more of a project. Similar to recent draftee Tanner Muse, Hall can play both linebacker and safety. However, he’s going to need a lot of work at either position. He’d be a great player to throw on the practice squad for a year or two and see if the coaches can take that athletism and turn him into an effective football player.

