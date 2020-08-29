Raiders Recently Brought 3 Wide Receivers in for Workouts: Report

Even though training camp is over, the Las Vegas Raiders are still looking to add some more players. They still have some time before roster cuts are due so it doesn’t hurt to look into as many players as possible. The team recently got struck with some bad news when it was revealed that wide receiver Tyrell Williams tore a labrum in his shoulder. He’s going to try and play through the pain but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be as effective.

As a likely reaction to the injury news, the Raiders have brought in a few wide receivers for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

Raiders worked out Darren Andrews, Kyle Lauletta, Charone Peake, T.J. Rahming, Kyle Shurmur — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2020

Charone Peake is the most notable as he was the only one out of the three to get drafted and play in NFL games. He spent the first three years of his career with the New York Jets and played in 31 games. He was not on an NFL roster last season.

Darren Andrews played college ball at UCLA and came to the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He played with the New England Patriots in 2018 and won a Super Bowl while not being on the active roster. He doesn’t’ have any stats in the NFL and was most recently playing in the CFL.

T.J. Rahming played college football at Duke but hasn’t had luck finding an NFL team. Perhaps that changes with the Raiders.

Will Raiders Sign Wide Receiver?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams aren’t as prone to just bringing in guys for workouts just for the sake of it. The Raiders likely brought in all three with the intention of hopefully signing one of them. However, it remains to be seen if they actually will.

The team already has a ton of wide receiver talent on the roster and they’re already going to need to make some really tough cuts. Even if Williams can’t play, it’s doubtful any of the previously mentioned players could replace him. There’s some real excitement surrounding the Raiders’ wide receiver corps this year and it could be one of the team’s stronger groups.

Hunter Renfrow Praised for Route Running

The Raiders are set to be really young at wide receiver this year. It’s possible that two rookies are starting Week 1. Also, Hunter Renfrow is only in his second year and is expected to keep being a major piece on the offense. The former Clemson wide receiver recently went viral on Twitter for embarrassing Prince Amukamara with some smooth route running.

Hunter Renfrow is the least athletic looking WR in the NFL, but he’s out there sending veteran CB’s for a hotdog. Rumour has it, Prince Amukamara’s still running in the other direction! #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/pMFe0WDAsH — Ryan☠️Hurst (@Raider_Ryan1) August 24, 2020

The route was so well done that it led to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman doing a whole breakdown of the one play. He may be young but it’s clear that Renfrow is better than his age or looks would indicate. The Raiders added exciting rookies in Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards but don’t be surprised if Renfrow ends up outshining both of them.

