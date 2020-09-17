Raiders Bring Back DB to Practice Squad, Let Go of Young CB

When Nevin Lawson was brought back from suspension, the Las Vegas Raiders had to let go of safety Dallin Leavitt. The former undrafted free agent had made a home with the team but they just didn’t have room for him on the active roster. Luckily, he cleared waivers and the Raiders were able to bring him back for the practice squad.

We have signed DB Dallin Leavitt to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, we have released DB Jordan Brown from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/XW0dlpT4AM — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 17, 2020

Leavitt is very familiar with this defense and with only three safeties on the roster, it was important to make sure he was retained to the practice squad. There’s a very good shot he’ll make his way back to the active roster at some point. The practice squad has added importance this year and Leavitt is among the most important players.

To make room for the safety, the Raiders had to let go of cornerback Jordan Brown. The former Cincinnati Bengals seventh-round pick and stuck around with the silver and black a while now. Unfortunately, the Raiders just didn’t have the room to keep him around. Brown has yet to play in an NFL game.

Should Raiders Bring Additional Safety?

Johnathan Abram, Jeff Heath and Erik Harris are the only safeties left on the roster. Heath and Harris are durable guys but Abram missed 15 games last year. If anyone of them goes down, the Raiders could be in trouble. Nickel corner LaMarcus Joyner has experience at safety but it wouldn’t be ideal to have rookie Amik Robertson take over for Joyner should if he has to move over to safety.

The Raiders should seriously consider adding another safety. They recently brought in former Charger Jahleel Addae for a workout. He’s got a lot of starting experience and would be a good depth option. The fact they worked him out shows that they do have an interest in adding depth to the safety group.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Could Raiders Consider Earl Thomas?

Addae would be a solid pickup but the Raiders could also take a shot on Earl Thomas. The former All-Pro is currently a free agent due to some personal issues but sometimes talent wins out. The Raiders recently freed up a lot of cap space by restructuring Cory Littleton’s contract.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic was asked about why the Raiders freed up the money and suggested that Jon Gruden could take a look at Thomas:

The restructure frees up money in case they need to make a move. And veterans are not guaranteed salaries anymore after Week 1, so now would be the time. I could see Gruden getting excited about safety Earl Thomas, but the former Raven suddenly has a lot of baggage to unpack.

There’s a lot of risks involving a potential move to sign Thomas. He’s a volatile personality to have on the team but there’s no denying he’s one of the most talented defenders in the NFL. The Raiders probably wouldn’t take a serious look at him now. However, if Harris continues to struggle or the team is hit with injuries, Gruden could be willing to take the gamble.

READ NEXT: Social Media Activity From Injured Starter Suggests Raiders Divorce

