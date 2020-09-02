Raiders Trade Young Offensive Lineman & Draft Pick to Washington

Though David Sharpe was solid in relief of an injured Trent Brown last season, it was starting to look like he was on his way out during Las Vegas Raiders training camp. Sam Young was taking first-team snaps while Brown missed some practice which wasn’t a good look for Sharpe. With roster cuts looming, the Raiders were able to get something in return for the offensive lineman.

Washington announced that they’ve acquired Sharpe in trade with Las Vegas.

We have acquired T David Sharpe from the Las Vegas Raiders pic.twitter.com/dlm8whKgXV — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 2, 2020

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Washington is getting Sharpe and a seventh-round pick while the Raiders are getting a sixth-round pick. He was definitely on the roster bubble so it’s a good move for Las Vegas to get some draft compensation. For Washington, Sharpe does have talent and could even end up starting for the team. It’s a pretty good bargain for them should he make the team.

Sharpe Was Drafted by Jack Del Rio

The fact that former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is on Washington’s coaching staff could have played a role in the Sharpe acquisition. He was a fourth-round pick by Del Rio in the 2017 draft. He was actually one of only seven players who weren’t originally brought in by Jon Gruden.

With the news that Washington head coach Ron Rivera has cancer, there’s a chance Del Rio may have to take over coaching duties at some point this season. It doesn’t hurt for him to have some player he’s familiar with on the team.

