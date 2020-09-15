Jon Gruden Calls out Derek Carr: ‘Keep My Wife out of It’

It was a successful Week 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders on the offensive side of the ball. Much of that was thanks to Derek Carr‘s clear command of Jon Gruden’s offense. He did quite a few audibles during the game that seemed to work out well for the team.

However, Gruden could never really hear the audibles because of crowd noise. With no fans allowed at the Carolina Panthers’ stadium, viewers could hear Carr’s audibles pretty clearly on TV. One of his most notable audibles was when he shouted “Cindy Gruden,” the name of Jon Gruden’s wife. The head coach was confused by Carr’s choice of words.

“I didn’t notice any crowd noise yesterday. I even heard my wife’s name on TV,” Gruden said Monday. “Derek used my wife’s name in one of his audibles. So, it must not have been that loud. Still trying to figure out why Cindy Gruden came up during the game. Gotta look into that.”

Gruden Doubles Down

Gruden has a ton of control over the offense but it’s sounding like Carr decides what the audibles are named. While it was probably in good fun, Gruden sent a stern warning to his quarterback.

“Unfortunately for me, I could never hear him until yesterday. So, I don’t know what he’s been up to at the line of scrimmage, but better keep my wife out of it from now on,” Gruden said.

He’s obviously joking around. The Carr and Gruden families are probably pretty close now considering they’re neighbors in Las Vegas. Carr was likely just trying to poke his coach in the ribs by shouting out his wife’s name. It’s all in good fun.

Gruden Called out for Not Wearing Mask on Sideline

After the first week of football, there are clearly a number of coaches who have trouble keeping a mask on throughout the duration of a game. Gruden was one of them. The Carolina heat is no joke this time of year and he’s one of the more animated characters in the NFL. It was always going to be hard for him to keep the mask on.

Well, the NFL doesn’t care and reportedly sent out a strong memo that was likely directed at Gruden and a couple of others. The coach addressed the memo.

“I’m sure they’re directing that at me,” Gruden said. “I’ve got to do a better job of keeping my mask over my face. It was really hot. You have a headset on and it’s hard to communicate at times with that mask. I just got to do a better job with that mask.”

Gruden could switch things up and wear a shield like rival coach Andy Reid does. The coach has been really open about wanting to “beat the virus into the ground,” so he’s probably not going to get caught with his mask off very often. With a night game coming for Week 2, perhaps it will be easier for the coach to keep the mask on.

