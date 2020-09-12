7 Raiders Starters Land on Week 1 Injury Report

Outside of losing Tyrell Williams for the year, the Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the season pretty healthy. That said, the team did list seven starters on their injury report for Week 1. Fortunately, it’s nothing to be too concerned about yet.

Starting center Rodney Hudson did land on the report but that was because he missed practice for a non-injury reason. There shouldn’t be any concern surrounding him. Left guard Richie Incognito did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday with an Achilles injury. The Raiders didn’t give him an injury status so he should be good to go.

Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown was limited in practice on Wednesday but was a full participant Thursday and Friday. He missed a number of training camp practices with a calf injury but appears to be good to go for Sunday. Other than those three, the offensive line seems pretty healthy. However, all three men missed time because of injuries last season so it will be a situation to monitor.

Bryan Edwards Listed With Knee Injury

It’s been several months since it was revealed that rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards suffered a knee injury. It’s what caused him to fall in the draft. By most accounts, it sounds like he’s made a full recovery but based on the injury report, it could still be bugging him slightly. Edwards was a full participant all week at practice so there shouldn’t be anything to worry about but the knee is still something to keep an eye on.

Nelson Agholor tweaked his groin but hasn’t missed practice. He should be good to go for Week 1. Tight ends Foster Moreau and Jason Witten also landed on the list but there’s no reason to think both of them won’t be lining up against the Panthers.

Raiders Prepare for New Regime in Carolina To Open 2020 Season | Las Vegas RaidersWatch as the Raiders hit the practice field to prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers to begin the 2020 season. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #Week1 Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: https://www.raiders.com/tickets/newsletter Download our app: http://onelink.to/8ykuaj Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: https://www.raiderimage.com/ For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://www.pntra.com/t/RkFHRUxGSUlBS01FR0lBSUlMRUg 2020-09-11T01:29:47Z

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

2 Starting Defenders Land on List

Team captain and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins appeared on the list with a thigh injury. He was limited at practice on Wednesday but finished up the week as a full participant. Collins has only missed three games in four years so injuries aren’t a big concern with him. The Raiders are very hyped up about his addition and figures to be one of their most important defenders this year. The team is facing a strong run game on Sunday and need their defensive line at full strength.

News broke recently that rookie cornerback Damon Arnette suffered a fractured thumb but it hasn’t slowed him down too much. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but fully participated on Friday. Despite being a rookie, he’s slated to start and be an important member of the defense. His thumb is something to watch but he’s played through injuries before.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow is the last guy on the injury report. Despite the addition of Raekwon McMillian, Morrow is slated to start. He banged up his knee, according to the injury report, but was a full participant all week in practice.

READ NEXT: Raiders Release Epic Henry Ruggs Hype Video Ahead of NFL Debut

