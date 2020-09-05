Raiders Cut Training Camp Standout & Veteran Defensive End: Report

It’s a tough day for the Las Vegas Raiders as they’ve already had to make some brutal roster cuts. Former UNLV standout Javin White was raved about all of training camp for the silver and black. Players and coaches were singing his praise. Despite that fact, the team is sending him to waivers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Raiders releasing LB Javin White. https://t.co/SJ8zP6IdHz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

It’s a disappointing development for the linebacker turned safety. Undrafted free agents have a hard time making rosters but the Raiders have been kind to those types of players. Considering the team signed Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski early in the offseason and then recently traded for Raekwon McMillan, it was always going to hard to keep a spot open for White.

Chris Smith Also Showed the Door

White wasn’t the only defender cut on Saturday and won’t be the last. Veteran defensive end Chris Smith was also released, per Schefter. The former Cleveland Brown and Cincinnati Bengal was only signed a couple of weeks ago but didn’t make enough an impression to earn a spot on the roster.

With Arden Key’s emergence this training camp, it was going to be hard for other defensive ends to make the roster.

White a Lock to Make Practice Squad?

The decision to let go of White is a bit surprising but the Raiders are probably going to do what they can to get him on the practice squad. His situation is very reminiscent of what happened to Keelan Doss last year. White is from Oakland and played college ball in Las Vegas. It makes too much sense for him to stick with the Raiders.

If he can clear waivers, the silver and black are probably going to pounce. However, the team hasn’t been shy about praising him all offseason. That could work against them as another team might try to steal him. Raiders safety Erik Harris had some very strong praise for the linebacker recently.

“So, I didn’t know [White] before I got out here and then I got in the weight room and the dude was loud and energetic — but it was a good loud,” Harris said. “He was encouraging people, he was working out hard and he was coming to the little get-togethers — the workouts or whatever you want to say.

“He’s willing to learn, he’s a hard worker. He has a lot of energy, so I’m excited for him. I think he has a lot of potential and obviously it’s all about limiting the mental errors and just showing up on film.”

White is the perfect type of player the Raiders are going to want on their practice squad. he’s athletic and is already showing leadership despite being a rookie. The team drafted Tanner Muse so it was always going to be hard to have both guys on the roster. If the Raiders can’t get White on the practice squad, it will likely be a big disappointment.

