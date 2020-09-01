Raiders Release 5 Players, Including Veteran RB & OL

With roster cut down to 53 players coming on Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders have got their work cut out for them. They had a productive training camp and have some good depth across the board. There are going to be some seriously tough cuts the team is going to have to make.

The Raiders have gotten a bit ahead of things as they let go of five players on Tuesday. Defensive end Sharif Finch, offensive lineman Jordan Roos and cornerback Nick Nelson are all headed to waivers. Offensive lineman Jorden Devey and running back Rod Smith were simply released.

The decision to let go of Smith and Devey is the most notable as both men are veterans who spent time on the roster last season. Devey was actually good in relief of Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito in 2019 but the Raiders brought in some new offensive guards this offseason and it looks like they pushed him out.

It looked like there was a shot that Smith could make the roster due to his ability as a power running back. Fullback Alec Ingold showing up to training camp in excellent shape didn’t help his chances of making the team.

Other Players on the Roster Bubble

The most surprising roster cut the Raiders have made so far is cornerback Prince Amukamara. With him gone, it’s unlikely any other big surprises are in store. Eventually, the team needs to start dumping some wide receivers. Tyrell Williams being out for the season creates more room but the team is still going to have some hard cuts to make.

Based on training camp, it doesn’t sound like Keelan Doss or Marcell Ateman have places on the roster. Both men were on the active roster last year but with added talent at the position, it seems like their days are numbered. One or both of them could find a second life on the practice squad.

Undrafted free agent Javin White was very impressive in training camp but the decision to trade for Raekwon McMillan hurts his chances of making the team. If he’s cut, the Raiders will definitely try to get him on the practice squad. They just have to hope another team doesn’t try to scoop him up.

Will Raiders Add Any Notable Free Agents?

Even though the season is just a couple of weeks away, there are still some notable players available in free agency. The most notable is Jadeaveon Clowney, who somehow still remains unsigned. The Raiders have rumored to be interested in the Pro Bowl pass rusher but aren’t willing to overpay. He’s probably the most notable player the team could be interested in.

They could look to add wide receiver help with Williams gone for the year but they seem pretty confident in their rookies at the position. There aren’t any glaring holes on the roster right now so it remains to be seen if they try to add more pieces.

