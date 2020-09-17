Social Media Activity From Injured Starter Suggests Raiders Divorce

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for Tyrell Williams since he was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders. The team gave him a big contract last offseason and for a minute, it looked like he might be worth the money. He started off last season well but got hit with an injury and was disappointing the rest of the way.

The Raiders could’ve cut ties with the wide receiver this past offseason and not lost money but they decided to keep him. That decision came back to haunt them as Williams was put on the injured reserve slightly before the season started. After two straight injury-plagued years, it’s hard to imagine he still has a future with the team.

Well, his time with the team might be coming to an end sooner rather than later. As Raider Review on Twitter pointed out, Williams has deleted all Raiders content from his Instagram account.

Las Vegas wide receiver Tyrell Williams has removed all Raiders pictures off of his Instagram @TyrellWilliams_ pic.twitter.com/FipRC04goP — Raider Review (@RaiderReviewNFL) September 17, 2020

In this social media age, a player removing a team from his social media pretty much always means that they are disgruntled. However, players usually make this move when they’re trying to get traded. Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder and is on the injured reserve so no team is going to trade for him. Regardless, it looks like he’s ready to move on in his career.

Raiders Will Have to Wait to Cut Williams

Due to the fact that the Raiders guaranteed Williams’ contract for the year, there’s no way they can just cut him without giving him a big chunk of money. Now, they could reach some kind of injury settlement but that would be pointless for Williams to do if he can’t play this season.

The Raiders could cut him and just deal with the guaranteed money they owe him but that would also be pointless. Williams isn’t a diva and isn’t one to start drama. There could be more going on behind the scenes. Perhaps he wanted to play through the injury but the Raiders didn’t want him to. Maybe he’s trying to force his way out so he could another shot with a different team. Either way, it really looks like Williams will be suiting up with a different team next year.

Raiders Will Be Fine Without Williams

Even if he didn’t get injured, it didn’t appear that Williams was in the Raiders’ long-term plans. The team drafted two wide receivers in the offseason and think highly of both of them. The writing was on the wall for Williams but he was still slated to be a starter for the team.

Luckily, the team shouldn’t miss him much going forward if he has played his last game with the Raiders. Despite starting his tenure with the team strongly, he wasn’t great to end the season. Yes, he was injured but he also dropped a couple of critical passes in close games. He’s a talented player and will find a team to sign him but any thought of him being a number one wide receiver is likely over.

