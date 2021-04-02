Raiders Are ‘Potential Destination’ for 9-Time Pro Bowler: Report

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders could’ve made a run at either Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. The latter even listed the team as one of the few that he would accept a trade to. Despite that, the Raiders haven’t gotten involved and appear happy with Derek Carr.

That’s not stopping reporters from linking Las Vegas to some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Early in the offseason, Aaron Rodgers appeared unhappy with the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders were one of the first teams linked to the MVP but nothing came out of it. Well, Rodgers appears unhappy again because of his contract. If things turn sour, it’s possible that he looks to go to a new team. According to Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group, the Raiders are among his potential destinations:

But a league source says the Raiders and Denver Broncos are potential destinations. Those teams could bring the Chico native into the AFC West. Perplexed after last season’s finale, Rodgers likely would just prefer if the Packers bump his salary into the $40 million-plus club occupied by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Dallas’ Dak Prescott.

Nothing is likely to happen with Rodgers this offseason but it is a situation to keep an eye on throughout the season.

Seems Unlikely Rodgers Lands With Raiders

First of all, if the Raiders passed on a chance to go after Wilson or Watson, there’s no way they are changing their tune for Rodgers. Sure, he’s better than both of them right now but he’s 37-years-old and has an injury history. Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are putting together a very young roster. It wouldn’t be wise to have an almost 40-year-old quarterback leading them.

Obviously, Rodgers is still an elite player and just won an MVP. He should have at least two or three years left of strong play left in the tank. However, the Raiders have a rebuilding offensive line and the wide receiver corps still has a lot of question marks. Rodgers would probably rather land with a team that’s ready to win a Super Bowl. Based on the Raiders’ offseason, it looks like they’re still a few years out from being contenders.

Raiders Are Fine With Derek Carr

The biggest reason why the Raiders aren’t making a move at quarterback is because they are happy with Derek Carr. He may get his fair share of hate from the fans and media, but he’s a really good quarterback. Why sell the farm trying to trade for a quarterback when you already have a good one?

Carr does have his flaws. He fumbles way too much and can struggle under pressure. However, his issues aren’t nearly as big as some other starting quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s got a good arm and has elite accuracy. Once he starts picking up more wins, the respect will come. It’s not his fault that the Raiders haven’t won a lot but he needs to continue to get better. If he improves on his 2020 season in 2021, it’ll be impossible to argue that he’s not a good quarterback.

