Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Raiders Landing 9-Time Pro Bowler

Almost a week has passed since it became clear that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and it doesn’t appear things have changed. Unless something drastic happens, the reigning NFL MVP could have already played his last game with the Packers. The Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams that Rodgers would welcome a trade to.

It remains to be seen if the Raiders have any interest in making a trade but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating what a deal between the two teams could look like. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell went through and put together the best trade packages teams could offer the Packers for Rogers. He included the Raiders among the trade proposals.

The Packers would get Derek Carr, a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick and 2023 first-round pick while the Raiders get Rodgers and a 2023 fourth-round pick. However, Barnwell doesn’t see Las Vegas as a viable option:

I think the Packers would only do this if they were truly convinced that Rodgers wasn’t going to ever play for them again. Carr would give them a shot at staying competitive in 2021 if they don’t think Love is ready, but this would most likely be a one-year rental of a pretty good quarterback and a bunch of late first- and second-round picks. Other teams have more interesting quarterbacks, players the Packers would want at other positions, and/or more exciting draft picks to send to Green Bay. If Rodgers had a no-trade clause, it’s possible he could steer his way to Las Vegas. As is, unless they want to just blow away the competition and offer years of first-round picks, I don’t think they’re in position to make the best offer imaginable.

The best Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios for the Broncos and Raiders | Get UpThe best Aaron Rodgers trade scenarios for the Broncos and Raiders | Get Up The Get Up crew discusses trade scenarios proposed by ESPN's Bill Barnwell that would send Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to the Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders. 0:00 ESPN's Bill Barnwell's Aaron Rodgers trade scenario between the Packers and… 2021-05-05T13:47:28Z

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Would This Be a Fair Deal?

If this was a deal the Packers would take, the Raiders should at least consider. Carr, two first-round picks and a second-round pick isn’t too steep a price to pay for arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. However, his age will have to be a major concern for Las Vegas. Yes, Tom Brady has proven that he can be elite at 43, but not everybody is him.

Rodgers has an injury history and doesn’t have the obsessive commitment to football that Brady has. It’s entirely possible that he could have four or five years left as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. If that’s the case, then this deal would be worth it for the Raiders. This would immediately make them contenders in the AFC and possible Super Bowl contenders.

Trade Might Be Worth It to Keep Rodgers Away From Denver

A factor that not many are talking about concerning a Raiders trade for Rodgers is the fact that he could end up with the Denver Broncos. That would be a nightmare scenario for Las Vegas. If that happened, the Raiders would have to face the two best quarterbacks in the NFL four times a year in Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers. Also, Justin Herbert already looks like a top-10 quarterback. If he takes a leap in his second year, that would be disastrous for the Raiders.

They had the second-best team in the AFC West but could quickly drop to fourth if Rodgers lands in Denver. The Raiders need to factor that in before they completely dismiss the idea of trading for the quarterback.

READ NEXT: Raiders Sign Massive Rookie OL Who Is Taller Than Trent Brown

