Former Raider Calls out Doubters With Fiery Rant

For the second time this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have proved a lot of people wrong. While the Week 2 win versus the New Orleans Saints was big, it wasn’t as surprising as the Week 5 win versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Pretty much everybody had the Chiefs winning the game with ease and the Raiders made a lot of people look dumb with the big win.

Former Raiders defensive end/linebacker Akbar Gbajabiamila went after a number of analysts with an epic rant after the game.

Gbajabiamila pretty much encapsulated how every Raider fan felt after the win. All anybody has heard for years is how the Chiefs are the premier team in the AFC West and how the Raiders aren’t even in the same league. They proved on Sunday that they are serious contenders in the AFC West and if they can stay healthy, they could be a scary team to face if they make the playoffs.

Derek Carr Says Raiders Wanted to Be Aggressive

The game got off to a rocky start for the Raiders as the Chiefs got off to an early lead. It looked like the blowout might be on but Derek Carr and the offense answered every time the Chiefs offense had a big drive.

“We knew we were going to come in and be aggressive,” Carr said. “Obviously, we talk about things all the time, but when you’re really healthy, the full offense is open. We can do everything that we want to do.”

The Raiders have been banged up pretty much all season. Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown missed the previous three games while first-round pick Henry Ruggs missed the last two. Both men played large roles in the win. If Las Vegas can stay relatively healthy, their offense is close to unstoppable. This might be the best offensive group the team has put together since their Super Bowl run in 2002.

Jon Gruden Praises Henry Ruggs

There was so much hype for Ruggs heading into this season but outside of one big play in Week 1, he’s been disappointing. It was very clear early on in Week 5 how important he is to the offense as the Raiders looked way more dynamic. He only had two catches on the day but those two catches went for 118 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Jon Gruden had some strong praise for the rookie.

“I didn’t bring him in here to run hitch routes,” Gruden said. “He can really run, and I think we have to be better about getting him the ball in other areas because he is a great route runner. … We are getting a lot of contributions which is taking pressure off of [Darren] Waller, and Derek is doing a great job of playing quarterback.”

The Raiders have been desperate for a true number one wide receiver for years and it looks like Ruggs could be that guy. He definitely put the NFL on notice with this big performance.

