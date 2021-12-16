Raiders Named ‘Best Fit’ for Pro Bowl WR Headed for Free Agency

Once the season is over, one of the biggest needs the Las Vegas Raiders will want to address is wide receiver. Hunter Renfrow is an elite slot receiver and Bryan Edwards has potential as a solid No. 2 but they need a true No. 1. Among the top options that could be available to the team is Allen Robinson.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver was supposed to be a free agent last season before the Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on him. That’s ended up being disastrous for Robinson as he’s having his worst ever and stands to lose a lot of money in free agency. He has 32 catches for 353 yards this year as the Bears have had no consistency at quarterback.

Where the Bears and Robinson lose, the Raiders could win. He should still get a handsome payday in free agency but nothing close to what he would’ve gotten last offseason. Las Vegas should appeal to Robinson due to quarterback Derek Carr. He’s not on the level of an Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady but is significantly better than anybody Robinson has played with. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders are the best fit this offseason for the wide receiver:

Though Carr isn’t a lock to remain in Las Vegas, the Raiders may see a lot of potential in a connection between him and Robinson. Despite playing behind an offensive line with four new primary starters and losing his top wideout in Henry Ruggs III before Week 9, he’s averaging a career-high 302 passing yards per game. With Robinson as a complement to tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, Carr could set career highs in multiple passing categories.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Robinson Has Strong Relationship With Gus Bradley

As of right now, it’s unclear what will happen with the Raiders coaching staff this offseason. It’s almost certain they will make a change at head coach but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley could be kept around. He’s done a good job with the Raider defense and has a long track record of success.

Plus, he’s got a great relationship with Robinson from when the two were in Jacksonville. Back when Bradley was hired in January, the wide receiver went out of his way to praise the coach.

Happy for coach Bradley! Great coach but also a great person! — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) January 12, 2021

Obviously, Bradley coaches defense and Robinson is an offensive player but he could help in any recruiting efforts.

Robinson or Davante Adams?

This offseason, the best wide receiver available will be Davante Adams. He’s arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and is having another great year. He also has a connection to the Raiders as he played with Carr at Fresno State and the two remain friends. However, he could still get franchise-tagged. If not, he’ll be looking to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

If the Raiders can’t land Adams, Robinson would be a great option. He’ll be cheaper due to his down year and he’s unlikely to get franchise-tagged again. Obviously, Adams is the better prize but Las Vegas wouldn’t be mad if Robinson started wearing silver and black.

READ NEXT: Mark Davis Gets Ripped Apart Online for Comments: ‘Sell the Team’

