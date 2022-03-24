Raiders ‘Must Consider’ Signing 3-Time Pro Bowl QB, per Analyst

With the Las Vegas Raiders upgrading their roster this offseason and the Kansas City Chiefs trading away Tyreek Hill, the window for the silver and black to win the division could finally be opening. It won’t be easy as the AFC West is easily the toughest division in the league but the Raiders are headed in the right direction. However, things could ultimately come down to quarterback play.

Derek Carr is a very good quarterback and arguably one of the 10 best in the NFL, but he’s still the fourth most talented in the division. Despite that, he’s proven that he can beat Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes in the past. There’s no reason he can’t also compete with Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, if Carr were to get injured, the Raiders could kiss their chances of winning the division goodbye. That’s why it’s very important they find a capable backup.

The team already signed Garrett Gilbert but he hasn’t taken enough game reps to be a viable option to play. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders “must consider” signing Andy Dalton to be Carr’s backup:

With the margin for error thin in the division, the Raiders would be wise to protect their investment in a win-now roster by bringing in a veteran who can be trusted should Carr miss a week or two throughout the season. Andy Dalton would make sense as an insurance policy. He's not going to light the league on fire, but he did have a 7-8 record as the starter in his past two stops in Dallas and Chicago. He's good enough to keep things afloat in a spot start and isn't in a position to be asking for a huge contract.

Would Dalton Be Willing to Take a Backup Job?

Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler and is still decent despite being 34. However, his starting days should be behind him. He joined the Chicago Bears last season to be their starter but ultimately lost the job to rookie Justin Fields. Dalton was willing to be Dak Prescott’s backup with the Dallas Cowboys and was able to start some games after the starter got hurt. He went 4-5 and threw for 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Those aren’t elite numbers but it’s about the best you can get from a backup.

Dalton could want to sign with a team that has a less entrenched starter. Going back to the Bears or landing with a team like the Washington Commanders could be a smart move. If Dalton’s just looking to take it a little easier in 2022, the Raiders would make a lot of sense.

Carr Doesn’t Miss Many Games

For whatever knocks people have on Carr, nobody can discredit his durability. In eight seasons, the quarterback has missed just two regular-season starts. He’s gotten banged up quite a bit over the years but always ends up playing. That said, he’s not indestructible.

At the end of the 2016 season, Carr suffered a fractured fibula and was ruled out for the playoffs. The Raiders went from sleeper Super Bowl contenders to dead in the water in just one play. Had the team had a more capable backup quarterback than Connor Cook, perhaps they could’ve been more competitive in the playoffs.

