Trade Proposal Has Raiders Deal 3 Picks for QB Who Wants Be Like Patrick Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders are busy taking a close look at all of the draft’s top quarterbacks. They’ve set up visits with C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker. The team is very much open to the idea of drafting the right quarterback but it remains to be seen if they’ll find him in this class.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they play in the AFC West, which has some of the best quarterback talent in the entire NFL. Also, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are both under 28 and could be causing issues for Las Vegas for at least another decade. If the Raiders hope to compete with those two going forward, they need a dynamic quarterback of their own. There is no quarterback in this draft more dynamic than Florida’s Anthony Richardson. While he is very raw compared to the other prospects, he has the highest ceiling of any player in the draft. The Raiders may not be able to land him if they stand pat with the No. 7 pick.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pitched a trade where the Raiders would send the Arizona Cardinals, the No. 7 pick, the No. 100 pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick for the No. 3 pick that Las Vegas would use to draft Richardson:

If C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are off the board first, then it puts the Arizona Cardinals in a prime spot for a trade down. The Colts select fourth and will likely be looking for a QB, too. If the Raiders are serious about drafting a quarterback and prefer Richardson over Kentucky’s Will Levis, then the third pick could be the spot where they make a big splash.

This Deal Would Be a Steal for Raiders

The No. 3 pick the Cardinals currently hold is quickly becoming the most interesting pick in the draft. The Carolina Panthers are certainly taking a quarterback at No. 1 and the Houston Texans are likely to take one at No. 2. However, if the Texans decide to go defense with the No. 2 pick, it could be chaos. At that point, getting the No. 3 pick for No. 7, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick would be a steal.

Now, if Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are off the board, the Cardinals have less leverage and could take a similar offer that Ballentine is pitching from the Raiders. The team would still have plenty of draft capital to improve the roster after the first round.

Richardson Wants to Be Like Patrick Mahomes & Tom Brady

There is a lot of concern regarding if Richardson can put it together in the NFL. He has all the physical tools teams want from quarterbacks. He’s big, fast, tall and has a cannon of an arm. We’ve seen plenty of athletic quarterbacks flop in the NFL but Richardson claims to have the work ethic and drive to be one of the best ever. He has previously said that he wants to be an all-time great in the NFL and is willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen.

“I see myself, you know, I want to be a legend,” Richardson said during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “I want to be like Patrick Mahomes. I want to be like Tom Brady. I want to be one of the greats. I will be one of the greats because I’m willing to work that hard and get to that point. And so, to answer that question, I feel like I’m going to be one of the greats in the next few years.”