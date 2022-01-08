Raiders LB Hilariously Trolls Antonio Brown Over Release

It didn’t come as a surprise but Antonio Brown’s tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to an early end and in explosive fashion. The controversial wide receiver exited Sunday’s game against the New York Jets during the third quarter after a dispute with head coach Bruce Arians. He made a scene on his way off the field and was promptly released after the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders are all too familiar with this type of behavior. During his brief stint with the team, he got into a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, eventually forced his release and then posted a video on his YouTube channel showing his excited reaction to the news. Despite all of that, he continued to get work in the NFL.

The Buccaneers waited a few days to officially release him. Brown was sent to waivers and ended up going unclaimed. Raiders linebacker Will Compton was also released earlier in the week but ended up getting signed after being a free agent for a day. Though he was not with the Raiders during the Brown drama, he couldn’t resist trolling the wide receiver after the news dropped that he went unclaimed.

Tom Brady & Buccaneers Got What They Deserved

There’s nothing wrong with trying to help somebody when they’re down but this latest incident proves that Brown isn’t to be trusted. Quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be the only person who was willing to look past the wide receiver’s fault, which is how he eventually got signed in Tampa Bay. There was a reason no other team wanted him last season.

After Brown was suspended for making a fake vaccination card, the Buccaneers should’ve realized that he didn’t belong on the team then. Instead, they allowed him to continue playing. It was just a matter of time before he made them regret it. There’s no reason to feel bad for Tampa Bay or Brady in this situation. Everybody knew what Brown is but the Buccaneers didn’t care because he’s good at catching a football.

Will Brown Get Another Chance?

With Brown burning bridges with Brady and Tampa Bay, it’s possible his career in the NFL is over. He’s proven time and time again that he can’t be trusted. At 33-years-old, he only has so many years left as an elite athlete. He could be running out of time.

However, he could still get opportunities in the NFL. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Brown will play for a team if he wants to.

If Antonio Brown wants a job on another team in the NFL, he can have one. That is not an opinion. That is what I know. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 4, 2022

With the playoffs about to start, Brown making a return this season seems unlikely. If he stays out of trouble over the next couple of months, perhaps a team will take a flyer on him in the offseason but he may have an issue with not getting a big contract. There’s no way a team is giving him a contract that’s not loaded with incentives. He may not like it but that’s what happens when you stir controversy everywhere you go.

