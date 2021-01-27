Raiders Announce Signing of Ex-Chargers Linebacker

It appears new Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is starting to bring in some of his guys. The former Los Angeles Chargers coach developed some really good talent and he’s going to need to do the same in Las Vegas. However, he could bring in some players he’s already worked with.

The Raiders announced on Wednesday that they’re signing linebacker Asmar Bilal to a Reserve/Future contract.

We have signed LB Asmar Bilal to a Reserve/Future contract. » https://t.co/b1CyD2gT3Z pic.twitter.com/SvA7IswFOu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 27, 2021

Bilal was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad but did get a chance to play in two games. Bilal spent time on the injured reserve due to a calf injury so that certainly stunted his development.

Due to last season, he should already be pretty familiar with how Bradley likes to run his defense. Though Bilal isn’t likely to be an impact player, it’s good to have guys around who have worked in the same defense. With Nicholas Morrow a free agent this offseason, the Raiders could have a lot of opportunity in their linebacker corps.

Could Melvin Ingram Want to Reunite With Bradley?

Regardless of whether or not you think Bradley was the right hire for the Raiders, his former players appear to think highly of him. Las Vegas needs to find some more defensive talent this offseason and Bradley could help make that happen. One name to keep an eye on is Melvin Ingram.

The three-time Pro Bowler is set to hit free agency and there’s no guarantee he’s going to stay in Los Angeles. The Raiders are desperate for pass-rush help and Ingram is one of the best in the business, but he’s coming off his worst season as a pro. In seven games, he registered zero sacks and was hampered with injuries. That’s not the kind of season you want to have when you’re about to hit free agency.

His lack of production in 2020 should seriously lower his asking price. If they can get him on a decent deal, the Raiders would be really wise to sign Ingram. He went to three straight Pro Bowls under Bradley so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’d like to play under him again.

Raiders Need to Have Strong Free Agency

Ingram should be on the Raiders’ wish list this offseason but they should have their sights on a number of players. All three levels of the defense had major issues in 2020. The defensive line is the biggest issue. The team gets absolutely no push from their defensive tackles. Finding a quality interior pass rusher is very important.

The Raiders also desperately need another safety to pair with Johnathan Abram. Erik Harris shouldn’t be a starter and Jeff Heath is also better suited to be a backup. Abram had a horrific year but the team invested too much into him to give up now. Giving him a smart veteran to play alongside could help turn his career around.

