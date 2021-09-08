Raiders Release Young RB, Bring in Former Texans 3rd Round Pick for Visit

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to have a strong running back group at the top led by Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. However, the depth is a bit questionable. Jalen Richard was put on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. The team let a couple of young guys battle for the third spot in the preseason but neither could take the spot.

The Raiders ended up signing five-year veteran Peyton Barber. Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons were the young running backs competing in camp. They both got signed to the practice squad but the team has only decided to keep one of them. Las Vegas announced that Emmons is the one who got cut.

Emmons was a former Alabama running back which likely played a role in why the Raiders signed him. Both Drake and Jacobs went to Alabama. Unfortunately for Emmons, it doesn’t appear he’ll have as much success as those two this season. If he remains unsigned, the Raiders could take another look at him later in the season.

Raiders Host D’Onta Foreman for Visit

Even though the Raiders let go of Emmons, it’s possible that would still like to have two running backs on the practice squad. According to Aaron Wilson, the team brought in D’Onta Foreman for a visit on Tuesday.

Former Texans third-round draft pick D'Onta Foreman is visiting the Las Vegas Raiders today, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 7, 2021

Foreman was a former third-round pick by the Houston Texans and lasted two seasons there. He rushed for 327 yards as a rookie but followed that up negative one yard on seven carries during his second season. He was eventually cut and didn’t play for all of 2019. He got another chance with the Tennessee Titans last season and appeared in six games, rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries.

Foreman briefly signed with the Atlanta Falcons during training camp but was part of their finals roster cuts. If he’s going to make the Raiders’ practice squad, he’ll have to prove he can pass protect as that’s what the team likes from its third running back.

Former Raiders Pro Bowler Hits Free Agency

An interesting option may have just become available to the Raiders. Prior to the drafting of Jacobs, Latavius Murray was the most successful running back for the team in years. He rushed for 1,066 yards in 2015 and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Over the last couple of seasons, Murray has served as the primary backup to Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. Despite being a productive backup for the Saints, the team has decided to release him after he refused to take a pay cut, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints are releasing RB Latavius Murray, per source. They asked for a pay reduction yesterday and he refused. Murray is coming off his best season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per catch. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2021

Murray is a pretty big name to hit free agency this close to the start of the season. He should be popular with teams who need a running back. Perhaps he could have an interest in returning to the Raiders. That said, he would have to be a third-stringer but could be a starter or a heavily used backup with a number of other teams.

