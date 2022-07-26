Raiders Urged to Make ‘No-Brainer’ Signing of Ex-Broncos Starter

Training camp is officially underway for the Las Vegas Raiders but the team has yet to practice in pads. Right now, they are focusing on getting the fundamentals and systems in a good place before players start hitting each other. Once the pads are on, the coaching staff will be able to evaluate the roster much better.

The offensive line is perhaps the most concerning group heading into the 2022 season. It was a group that struggled last season and the Raiders didn’t make any notable changes to the player personnel. Alex Leatherwood is supposed to be the right tackle of the future after getting drafted in the first round last year. He did not show potential as a rookie and the coaches will likely keep a close eye on him when pads come on.

If he’s not cutting it at right tackle, he could get moved to guard again. That would leave a big opening at right tackle. Luckily, there are some solid options in free agency. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that former Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos starting offensive lineman Bobby Massie would be a “no-brainer” signing:

The 32-year-old played 796 snaps with the Denver Broncos last season. He earned a 70.0 grade from PFF giving up five sacks and getting flagged just once. If Leatherwood were to post those numbers this season, it would be a huge win. The Raiders could ensure they get that kind of play by signing Massie now.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Massie Has Started a Lot of Games

If the Raiders do turn to free agency to address the offensive line, they’d be hard pressed to find an option with more starting experience than Massie. The veteran tackle has started 123 of 131 NFL games in his career. He’s not a Pro Bowl-level player but he’s been a solid starter in the league for a long time.

The Raiders would know what they’re getting in Massie where Leatherwood is much more of a risk. The second-year pro has a chance to prove himself to the new coaching staff in training camp. They have no allegiance to him so he has to prove that he’s legitimately the best man for the position. If not, there are plenty of capable players who could take the job from him.

Justin Houston goes right by Alex Leatherwood 😳

pic.twitter.com/DXGHqB665V — PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2021

Brandon Parker Seeing More RT Snaps Than Leatherwood

The Raiders might not even need to look outside the team to replace Leatherwood. Last season, Brandon Parker took over the right tackle job. He was re-signed this offseason and has a chance to keep the right tackle job going forward. According to Pro Football Talk’s Peter King, Parker has actually been getting a longer look at right tackle than Leatherwood:

Alex Leatherwood was a risky pick by ex-GM Mike Mayock, who was confident he’d develop into a standout right tackle. It didn’t work. Leatherwood led all NFL lineman last year with 65 QB pressures allowed and was moved to right guard early in the season because of it. Leatherwood’s getting another chance this summer at tackle. But in camp, Brandon Parker is getting more snaps at right tackle than Leatherwood. Will Carr have enough time to find Davante Adams downfield?

READ NEXT: Davante Adams Slams ‘Idiots’ for Misinterpreting Derek Carr Quote

