Raiders Sign Veteran Chargers CB Amid Injury Issues

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in need of cornerback help but missed out on the Stephon Gilmore sweepstakes after he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. Casey Hayward has been elite this season but Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette could miss time due to injury. That would leave a big hole at the No. 2 cornerback spot.

Though they missed out on Gilmore, the Raiders were still able to sign a veteran cornerback. According to Aaron Wilson, the team is bringing in Brandon Facyson from the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

Las Vegas Raiders signing cornerback Brandon Facyson to active roster off of the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2021

Facyson spent the previous three seasons with the Chargers where he was coached by Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. He played 44 games under the coach. He’s a natural fit to come over to Las Vegas as he should be familiar with Bradley’s defense. The team has had success bringing back his former players. Facyson has only started in four career games so he’s not an ideal player to put at the No. 2 cornerback position. That said, he does provide the team some solid depth amid the injury issues.

Free Agent CBs for Raiders to Take a Look At

The Raiders have a possible need at cornerback is coming at a bad time. Richard Sherman would’ve been a natural fit due to his familiarity with Bradley but he recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team could’ve also explored a trade for 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson, who also ended up landing with the Panthers. Another notable player could become available but options are limited.

The Raiders could take a look at free agent Quinton Dunbar. He started six games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, which runs a similar defense to what Bradley does. The team may also consider bringing back Gareon Conley. The 2017 first-round pick by the Raiders is widely considered a bust but was drafted for the purpose of being in Ken Norton Jr.’s defense. The former defensive coordinator team runs the same defense that Bradley does. Perhaps getting a chance to play in Cover 3 would rejuvenate Conley’s once-promising career. Other than those names, options are limited.

Time for Amik Robertson to Step Up

When the Raiders drafted Amik Robertson, he was considered a steal. The team transitioned him from being an outside cornerback to playing in the slot. That transition didn’t work well last season and he didn’t get on the field much.

This offseason, the Raiders started putting him on the outside more often and his play improved. With Mullen and Arnette possibly missing time, it’s time for Robertson to prove he can be a consistent player. The only knock on him is that he’s 5-foot-8. His size is why the Raiders moved him to the slot. He’s going to have some issues defending taller wide receivers but that doesn’t render him useless. He’s got good ball skills and can be a good cornerback. With options limited, he could be thrown into the fire soon.

