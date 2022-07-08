Legendary QB Stirs Controversy With Comments on Raiders’ Derek Carr

Derek Carr is on top of the world right now and it will take a lot to knock him down. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has a new contract and the team added Davante Adams this offseason. He’s set to have a career year in 2022.

Despite having expectations at an all-time high, there are still detractors out there for Carr. Many have questioned Adams’ decision to leave back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers so that he could play with Carr. Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre recently spoke about the wide receiver’s decision to leave. He believes that Adams won’t replicate the same success he had with the Packers due to Carr and compared the quarterback to Rodgers.

“It’s just hard to shift gears,” Favre told TMZ, “especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback. But, he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. May never be. And, that’s no disrespect.”

Favre Gets Push Back on Comments

Favre has no reason to hold any ill will towards Carr. He’d obviously always favor the Packers in any situation. However, it has to be a blow to Carr to hear these words from Favre. The Raiders quarterback wears No. 4 in honor of Favre. While there wasn’t anything overly controversial about what the Hall of Famer said, the comments struck a chord with a few Carr fans.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd issued a strong defense of the Raiders quarterback.

Brett Favre says he would be shocked if Davante Adams had the same production this year. @ColinCowherd disagrees… "Derek Carr is a top 10 QB. He carried a dysfunctional side show last year to the playoffs." pic.twitter.com/CjA3fxrgoV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 4, 2022

Some other fans came out against Favre for his comments.

It’s like Adams is all the sudden going to suck 😂😂 Favre is just a Carr Hater 😭🤣 https://t.co/hZ48KZmYch — RaiderThomas (@L0stS0ul069) July 3, 2022

Favre likely wasn’t trying to stir controversy with his comments on Carr but it’s certainly become a talking point.

Adams’ Stat Dip Won’t Have Anything to Do With Carr

If Adams doesn’t put up big numbers at the beginning of the season, the narrative that he made a mistake by leaving Rodgers and the Packers will get out of control. However, his stats are likely to dip and it has nothing to do with Carr. The Raiders have a lot of mouths to feed. The team just gave Hunter Renfrow a contract extension after making the Pro Bowl last season. He has an amazing rapport with Carr and is going to see a lot of targets in 2022.

Star tight end Darren Waller can’t be forgotten. Prior to an injury-plagued 2021, Waller saw 262 targets over two seasons with 197 receptions. Carr won’t forget about him just because Adams is in Las Vegas. In Green Bay, Adams was far and away Rodgers’ favorite target. Without other stars to throw to, the quarterback would focus on getting Adams the ball. That shouldn’t be the case with the Raiders. Head coach Josh McDaniels is going to want to spread the ball around, which is something Carr has consistently done. That doesn’t mean Adams won’t have another big season. The Raiders didn’t pay him a record-breaking contract for him to be a decoy. He’ll see a lot of targets come his way.

