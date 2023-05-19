Raiders Cut Recently Added Defensive Rookie

The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to embrace youth more in 2023 with a total of 19 rookies currently on the roster. Many of them won’t make the team but Las Vegas is trying to get younger. While there’s still a lot of time before training camp, the team has already singled out a rookie who isn’t a fit.

The Raiders announced that they have waived defensive end Brock Martin.

#Raiders roster move: – Waived DE Brock Martin — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) May 18, 2023

Martin was one of the players the Raiders added in undrafted free agency. The defensive end played his college ball at Oklahoma State and spent a total of six years in college. Martin was a leader in college and had some productive seasons but his lack of athletic upside was always going to make it tough for him to make an NFL roster. The Raiders weren’t interested but there could be other teams to take a look at him now that he’s a free agent again. It’ll be interesting to see if Las Vegas has immediate plans to fill his roster spot or leave it vacant for now.

UDFAs Who Could Make Raiders Roster

The Raiders had a quiet free agent period this offseason so there’s a good chance for a large chunk of rookies to make the roster this year, including the ones who weren’t drafted. The most interesting undrafted free agents the Raiders added were along the offensive line. Former Arkansas offensive tackle Dalton Wagner is 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds. He was a four-year starter in college and could compete for a backup tackle role.

McClendon Curtis out of Chattanooga is perhaps the most exciting undrafted free agent the team signed. He played multiple positions on the offensive line and has the athletic ability to be an eventual starter. However, he’s a very raw player and needs a lot of work before he’s even playable. He may not make the active roster but he’d be a great player to stash on the practice squad.

Tyree Wilson Predicted to Have Instant Impact

One rookie who doesn’t have to worry about getting cut is first-round pick Tyree Wilson. The Raiders have high expectations for him as they used the No. 7 overall pick to get him. He’s coming off of a serious injury and his technique is raw so expectations aren’t overly high for him to perform this year.

However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is very high on Wilson. He thinks he’ll have an instant impact in 2023:

As an edge-rusher, Wilson will find himself in a rotation with Chandler Jones and Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby. However, his positional versatility should also allow defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to get all three sack artists on the field simultaneously. Because Wilson can move around the formation and won’t have to carry the Raiders’ pass rush on his own, it wouldn’t be a total shock to see him lead all rookies in sacks this season.

Getting a big season from Wilson would do wonders for the Raiders’ defense. They already have a superstar pass rusher in Maxx Crosby. If Wilson proves to be an impact player as a rookie, the defense could be better than what many expect right now.