Raiders Players Call out NFL for Postponing Game: ‘Straight Bulls***’

Back before the season, the NFL made it clear that games would not be postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. That has been put to the test this week as multiple teams have dealt with severe COVID-19 issues all over their rosters. The team that’s been hit the worst has been the Cleveland Browns. They were set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday and were expected to miss 11 starters and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Raiders don’t have a single player in COVID-19 protocols right now so it appeared the game would go on as scheduled. However, that’s not going to be the case anymore. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the game has been moved to Monday.

The #Raiders at #Browns game is being postponed to Monday, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 17, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that game will be played at 5 p.m. ET.

Monday night doubleheader: 🏈Raiders at Browns, 5 pm

🏈Vikings at Bears, 8:20 pm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

While the Browns will be relieved that they have additional time to get more players back for the Week 15 game, the Raiders are irate about the decision. Starting cornerback Casey Hayward called out the NFL in an NSFW way and brought up that the Raiders didn’t get a postponement when they had COVID-19 issues last season.

Straight bullshit!!! @NFL why didn’t you change it for the broncos or the raiders last year? — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 17, 2021

Defensive lineman Kendal Vickers blasted the league for putting together a set of rules and then deciding not to follow them.

Soooooooo y’all not gonna follow the rules y’all put in place already @NFL ?! — Kendal Vickers (@DreadHead_Vick) December 17, 2021

Linebacker KJ Wright also had an issue considering the league said there wouldn’t be postponements.

We agreed that their wouldn’t be any postponed game this season right?! https://t.co/FNtCe0hW2W — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

The Raiders have every right to be angry as they weren’t afforded the same luxury the Browns are getting now.

Wright & Hayward Go After NFLPA

The NFL is going to get hit hard for this decision but the NFL Players Association was the ones pushing for this to happen. Wright accused the NFLPA of lying to the players and believes that if the Raiders were going through an outbreak, the game wouldn’t have been delayed.

I pay my player dues just to get lied to and the rules bent! @NFL @NFLPA If it was the other way around I swear we would be playing tomorrow — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

The president of the NFLPA is Browns center JC Tretter. Hayward suggested that the game was delayed because Tretter’s team was being affected.

I’m sure the @NFLPA president playing for the Browns didn’t have any effect on these negotiations… pic.twitter.com/MZ95eVyOiz — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 17, 2021

This situation has clearly struck a chord with the Raiders as they were about to start heading to Cleveland before this news dropped and the players were stopped from getting on the bus to the airport.

Raiders Need a Win Bad

The Raiders are sitting at 6-7 and a win over the Browns would certainly help their chances of getting into the playoffs. Las Vegas doesn’t expect an easy win but they’ve worked hard to not have a COVID-19 outbreak this season and should get rewarded for that. One fan accused Wright of looking for an easy win and he clapped back.

In my 11 years I never wanted shit easy. The hell you talking bout — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

It’s unfair to say the Raiders are looking for an easy win. They’ve been preparing all week to play a game on Saturday and were even about to leave for Cleveland. Now the whole situation has changed last minute. Wright wants the Browns to either play or forfeit the game.

I would say play or forfeit https://t.co/EUbCvNTj6A — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) December 17, 2021

It’s all likely a moot point right now as the NFL is unlikely to change course once again. The Raiders will now have to change their plans and play on Monday. That will give them a short week for their following game against the Denver Broncos.

