Major Injury Updates on Bryan Edwards & Henry Ruggs Revealed by Insider

The injury issues for the Las Vegas Raiders have gone from bad to worse this week. There are few teams that are as banged up as Jon Gruden’s squad, especially on offense. It seems like every player outside of Derek Carr is dealing with a serious or nagging injury.

After missing Henry Ruggs for the Week 3 game against the New England Patriots, the Raiders will be without fellow promising rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards against the Buffalo Bills.

#Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards is out this week vs. the #Bills as he battles an ankle sprain, source said, and he’s considered week-to-week after that. The No. 81 overall pick could miss additional games, a hit to Las Vegas’ depth at the position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

Edwards has been dealing with ankle issues all season and he made it worse on what was his best play of the season. He had a 34-yard catch and run but landed awkwardly on his bum ankle. Edwards was getting a lot of hype heading into the season but hadn’t made much of an impact yet. It looked like he was finally starting to get comfortable against the Patriots but the injury derailed his progress. The Raiders should just be happy that the ankle isn’t bad enough to have to put Edwards on the injured reserve just yet.

Outlook Not Looking Good for Henry Ruggs

To make things even worse for the Raiders, Henry Ruggs is doubtful to play versus the Bills, per Rapoport.

Meanwhile, #Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III is considered a long-shot to play Sunday while still dealing with a hamstring injury, source said. The 1st-round pick shouldn’t have an extended absence, but especially with speed guys, you’d like to get as close to 100% as possible. https://t.co/8wFJ58fIAb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

If Ruggs is out, that means the Raiders will be without both of their starting wide receivers on Sunday. The first-rounder being out against the Patriots clearly hurt the offense as they were sorely missing a deep threat to take some attention off Darren Waller.

Buffalo has another strong defense so the lack of Edwards and Ruggs is going to be a problem. The good news is that it sounds like Ruggs won’t be out for too much longer. It would be a surprise if he’s not ready for Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s a tough player so it’s possible he suits up against Buffalo but it’s seeming highly unlikely.

Follow the Heavy on Las Vegas Raiders Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hunter Renfrow’s Time to Shine

If we’re counting Tyrell Williams being on the injured reserve, the Raiders are without their three top wide receivers right now. These problems are reminiscent of what happened to the team last season. That means it’s time for Hunter Renfrow to step up once again.

Renfrow became the team’s most reliable wide receiver last year and he showed that same playmaking ability against the Patriots. He may not be the most dynamic player on the Raiders offense but he’s great at getting open and is as sure-handed as they come. If neither Ruggs nor Edwards can go on Sunday, Renfrow is likely to be Derek Carr’s top target against the Bills.

While he’s a good player, that’s not an ideal situation for the Raiders to be in. They need Zay Jones and Nelson Agholor to step up. Both men have made plays this season but haven’t been consistent targets. It’s time for Waller to reawaken after a poor showing in Week 3.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden on Disappointing Offseason Signee: ‘He’s Going to Play Better’

