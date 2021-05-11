Raiders Fill Final Roster Spot With Signing of Ex-Packers WR

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to head into a pivotal season. Jon Gruden is in Year 4 as the head coach and hasn’t gotten the team back into the playoffs yet. They’ve added many notable players this offseason and moved off of some bloated contracts.

Las Vegas only had one more open roster spot left but that has finally been filled. The team announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed wide receiver Caleb Scott.

We have signed free agent WR Caleb Scott. » https://t.co/Jbph62a2YK pic.twitter.com/ouBZz6ARG7 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2021

Scott has yet to play in an NFL game but he’s been in the league for three years. He first started with the Seattle Seahawks where he was a practice squad staple. He then went on to join the Green Bay Packers for the 2020 season. He was also a part of their practice squad. Scott played college ball at Vanderbilt. In four seasons, he caught 67 passes for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns. The Raiders are pretty set at wide receiver this offseason so it will be an uphill battle for him to make the roster. That said, he could have a shot at the practice squad.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Fringe WRs Who Could Make the Raiders’ Roster

Despite many efforts, the Raiders aren’t entirely set at wide receiver quite yet. The jury is still out on Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards, who both disappointed as rookies. The two could still be stars but the Raiders can’t bank on that quite yet. Hunter Renfrow and John Brown have proven to be capable wide receivers and should be two of Derek Carr’s top targets last year.

Ruggs, Edwards, Brown and Renfrow are all locks to make the roster this year. The Raiders kept six on the roster to start last season so that means there will likely be two open spots to fight for in training camp. The team didn’t draft any wide receivers so that works in the favor of some of the veterans and undrafted free agents they’ve brought in. Willie Snead is a guy who has had a productive career and he’ll have a strong shot at a roster spot. Zay Jones should be the favorite to keep the last spot due to the fact that’s he’s been with the team for almost two years now.

Should Raiders Feel Good About Their WRs?

Wide receiver is one of the Raiders’ biggest question marks this offseason. Nelson Agholor was the team’s best wideout in 2020, but he signed with the New England Patriots. Las Vegas didn’t land a new No. 1 wide receiver and appear to be ready to roll with the young guys. It could be a great move by the Raiders but it could also backfire.

Brown is a very good wide receiver and has had a more productive career than Agholor. The key will be Ruggs and Edwards. The team was really high on both of them heading into last year but they were disappointing. The Raiders are putting a lot of trust into them this season. Time will tell if the move pays off.

READ NEXT: Analyst Calls on Raiders to Pursue Former NFL Sack Leader

