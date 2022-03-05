Raiders Could Trade for Former MVP Candidate & NFL’s Best OG in QB Swap

All signs point to Derek Carr being the Las Vegas Raiders‘ starting quarterback in 2022. New head coach Josh McDaniels said as much during the NFL Combine. There doesn’t appear to be any plan to trade the quarterback this offseason and the two sides could be working on a contract extension soon.

However, if extension talks don’t go well, the Raiders could listen to some offers for Carr. That doesn’t mean they’re going to trade him but it’s possible that a team can make an offer general manager Dave Ziegler and McDaniels can’t refuse. The Indianapolis Colts have been interested in Carr in the past and are ready to move on from Carson Wentz after just one season. They have a really strong roster and just need a dependable quarterback to get over the hump. The Colts could throw a massive offer the Raiders’ way to try and get Carr.

Radio host Jake Query of The Fan believes that Indianapolis needs to consider attaching four-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the trade so the team could offload Wentz to Las Vegas in exchange for Carr.

“[Nelson] is a wonderful player, but they have bigger needs elsewhere that are far more critical than guard … their best course of action is addition by subtraction and that subtraction is Carson Wentz,” Query said.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Raiders Won’t Want Anything to Do With Wentz

Nelson is the best offensive guard in the NFL and is just 25-years-old. The Raiders have a massive need at both guard spots and Nelson would solidify one of them for the next decade. A left side with Kolton Miller and Nelson would be among the best in the NFL. That would be enough for the Raiders to consider trading Carr to Indianapolis.

That said, Las Vegas should avoid Wentz. The quarterback received MVP votes in 2017 and was thought to be the NFL’s next great quarterback. Whether it was due to injuries or something else, Wentz has not been the same player since that season. He was a big reason why the Colts failed to make the playoffs last season. His erratic play is enough to drive a coach crazy. McDaniels would much rather have the stability of Carr than the unpredictability of Wentz. Perhaps a first-round pick and Nelson in an offer for Carr would convince the Raiders but they won’t want Wentz.

I mean, however you have to get it 🤷🏻‍♀️ Carson Wentz’s pass nearly picked off at the goal line but instead it bounces off 2 Raiders & Ashton Dulin…and into the hands of T.Y. Hilton. Go-ahead touchdown for the #Colts, 17-13.

pic.twitter.com/K5nzoMK01n — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 2, 2022

Carr Likely Not Going Anywhere

There are some desperate teams out there for quarterbacks. A team like the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers or Colts could make a ridiculous offer for Carr that the Raiders may have to consider. He’s a very good quarterback but is due for a big contract extension.

While anything is possible, it’s unlikely the Raiders make a move at quarterback. Carr is a strong fit with McDaniels and he just led the team to the playoffs in a tumultuous year. The Raiders don’t want to be in the same position as the Colts, Steelers and Commanders this time next year. The only way Las Vegas is trading Carr is if they can get someone better in return.

READ NEXT: Raiders Named ‘Ideal’ Landing Spot for Former 1st Round Pick RB

