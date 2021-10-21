Analyst Pegs Jets Lineman as ‘Ideal Trade Target’ for Raiders

Even with head coach Jon Gruden gone, the Las Vegas Raiders proved that they are legitimate playoff contenders this year with a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6. With the trade deadline approaching, the team could go all out and make a big move. The Raiders are playing well but there are some major issues on the roster.

The offensive line played better against the Broncos but it remains to be seen if they can keep it up. If the Raiders are hoping to make a trade, offensive line depth will be the likely target. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes New York Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga would be the “ideal” trade target for Las Vegas:

An instant solution to this problem can’t be found because quality starters along the front five aren’t normally traded. Chuma Edoga is an interesting possibility because he’s only 24 years old with previous starting experience (12 career starts) between both tackle positions. Granted, he may not start in Las Vegas, but he adds another level of depth and competition to an obvious sore spot.

Edoga Doesn’t Exactly Move the Needle for Raiders

The Raiders could use all the help they can get the offensive line but Edoga isn’t exactly a huge upgrade. The team just signed D.J. Fluker, who has 96 career starts compared to Edoga’s 12. Plus, the Jets have only used him in one game this season.

The former third-round pick out of USC doesn’t appear to be much of an upgrade over what the Raiders already have. It would be one thing if he was starting games for a horrific Jets offensive line right now, but he’s not even seeing the field. Edoga isn’t the answer on the offensive line for the silver and black. Perhaps he’d be worth a seventh-round pick for depth purposes but anything more would be overpaying.

Offensive Linemen Are Hard to Come by During the Season

While the Raiders offensive line is still a concern, the team is just going to have to deal with it. Teams aren’t willing to give up good offensive linemen this late in the season for anything less than a hefty fee. General manager Mike Mayock isn’t a fan of giving up too many assets in trades so it’s hard to imagine he’s going to be throwing around first-round picks at the trade deadline.

The Raiders will have to hope that their young offensive line continues to improve. The decision to move rookie Alex Leatherwood to guard appears to be the right decision. According to Pro Football Focus, he posted his best grade of the season against the Broncos. Right tackle Brandon Parker has had issues but has still yet to give up a sack this season. It takes time for offensive linemen to develop and since the Raiders are young all along the line, it’s logical that the players would improve before they got worse. Perhaps the offensive line develops into a solid unit by the end of the season.

