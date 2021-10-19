Raiders Pushed to Trade Former 1st Round Pick Ahead of Trade Deadline

Even with head coach Jon Gruden gone, the Las Vegas Raiders proved that they’re still playoff contenders with a 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 6. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock need to convince owner Mark Davis that they should keep their jobs heading into next season. A playoff berth would do a lot to help both men.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 2, the Raiders could be active and try to make a big move to bolster the roster. One player who could be used as a trade piece is defensive end Clelin Ferrell. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft doesn’t have much of a role on the team anymore. Gil Brandt of NFL.com believes that Raiders need to put him on the trade block:

Ferrell has played in 30 NFL games — and he’s failed to log a sack in 26 of them. Unfortunately for both him and the Raiders, he’s having even less of an impact this season than he did in either of his previous two campaigns. He was a healthy scratch against Baltimore in Week 1, and while he’s played in all four games since, he has yet to participate in more than 30 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in any contest in 2021. He’s also notched just four pressures this season, per Next Gen Stats, and zero QB hits. Perhaps a change of scenery would do him good, if there is a team out there that believes it can unlock the potential that made him the fourth overall pick in 2019.

What’s Ferrell’s Value?

Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue have emerged as the team’s top two defensive ends with Carl Nassib being a solid No. 3. Ferrell finds himself as the odd man looking in and isn’t doing much when he is on the field. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the entire NFL has seen the lack of impact he brings to the field.

If the team decides to trade him, his value will be quite low. Ferrell can be a solid as a run defender but is ineffective as a pass rusher. The Raiders would be lucky to get anything more than a late-round draft pick. The team has faced a number of injuries at cornerback so perhaps there’s a team that would be willing to swap one for Ferrell. The Raiders shouldn’t have their hopes too high.

Raiders Don’t Need to Trade Ferrell

While it would be nice for the Raiders to get some value for the former first-round pick, they don’t need to trade him for pennies on the dollar. Ferrell could become useful if the team experiences injuries on the defensive line. He’s capable of playing inside and outside, which makes him a bit more valuable later in the season.

Ferrell hasn’t even played in three full seasons yet so it’s possible that he can still develop into a dependable player. Unless the Raiders get a solid offer for him, he should remain with the team for the rest of the season.

