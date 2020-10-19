Raiders Injury Update: Bad News on 1st Rounder, Key Defender Returns

The Las Vegas Raiders have finished up their bye week and returned to practice on Monday. They’ve been among the teams that have been hit the hardest by injuries this season. The bye week gave them a chance to get healthier and they’ve already had one key play return to practice.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst missed Week 5 after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Fortunately, he was back at practice for the Raiders on Monday.

Maurice Hurst back at practice for @Raiders — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 19, 2020

Hurst has been one of the Raiders’ best and most consistent pass rushers this season. Though he doesn’t start, he’s still an important member of the defensive line, especially in passing situations. He didn’t have injury issues prior to going on the COVID-19 list so it would appear he’ll be back in the lineup on Sunday. The fact that he’s back at practice means that he was able to beat the virus.

Damon Arnette to COVID-19 List

While Hurst has beaten the virus, a new Raider has contracted it. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, first-round pick cornerback Damon Arnette has now been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The #Raiders are placing CB Damon Arnette on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source. No other Las Vegas players or personnel tested positive. Arnette, the first-round pick, was already on injured reserve following thumb surgery. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 19, 2020

Luckily, it doesn’t appear Arnette got anybody else sick. Arnette is currently on the injured reserve after having thumb surgery. He would’ve been eligible to return this week but landing on the COVID-19 list pretty much ensures that he won’t be playing in Week 6. It was unlikely anyway as it would be miraculous if his thumb already healed. Arnette is as tough as they come so it wouldn’t be too surprising if he returned in Week 7. However, the Raiders will likely try to play it safe with their first-round pick. While Arnette struggled to start the season, he was getting better every week. He’ll be an important part of the defense for the second half of the season if he can get healthy.

Raiders ‘Doing Homework’ on David Irving

Rumors popped up recently that the Raiders were working out former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the team is doing their due diligence on the recently suspended pass rusher.

A quick FYI on @Raiders and DL David Irving. Raiders have an interest and are currently in the process of doing their homework. Could be a fit there. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 19, 2020

Prior to getting suspended for the 2019 season, Irving accumulated seven sacks in eight games. The Raiders pass rush has been underwhelming for most of the season so that would be a welcome addition. Irving has a close relationship with Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli so it would be a logical pairing. Obviously, Irving has had issues off the field so the Raiders are going to make sure that he’s fully committed to football. If so, he’d be a welcome addition to an inconsistent defense. Marinelli has a lot of influence over the defense. If he wants Irving, they’ll probably bring him on. It would be a low-risk, high-reward for the Raiders. He’s been training in Las Vegas and has said in the past that he only wants to play for Marinelli.

