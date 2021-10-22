Former Raiders 1st Round Pick Pegged as Trade Target for Titans

Top draft picks deserve time to develop before they are labeled a bust. Unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, some of their more questionable draft picks aren’t panning out. Henry Ruggs looks like a different player this year but the team’s other first-round pick from last year has struggled. Cornerback Damon Arnette had a brutal rookie year that was marred with injury and bad play.

At times, he’s looked improved this season but is still prone to occasionally ugly play. He’s also on the Injured Reserve right now with a groin injury. He could still turn things around but the Raiders have to be thinking about a future at cornerback without Arnette. With the trade deadline approaching, the team could try to get something for the cornerback before his value has tanked too much. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report see the Tennessee Titans as the “ideal” trade partner for Arnette:

The start of Damon Arnette’s career has been a disaster since the Las Vegas Raiders chose him with the 19th overall pick in the 2020 draft. At the time, many viewed his selection as a significant reach; however, he was a quality prospect coming into the league. Maybe a change of scenery coupled with not being spotlighted because of his draft status will aid in his development and provide the Titans with a little more depth.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

What Could Raiders Get for Arnette?

As Sobleski pointed out, not many teams saw Arnette as a first-round pick coming into the 2020 draft. His play on the field certainly hasn’t improved his value. We recently saw fellow 2020 first-round cornerback C.J. Henderson traded to the Carolina Panthers for just a tight end and a third-round pick. Henderson was much more highly touted out of college than Arnette.

If Henderson is worth just a third-round pick, then the Raiders can’t hope to get anything better than a fifth-round pick for Arnette. At that point, the team would be better off keeping him for at least another season to see if he can develop. The injury factor also makes it harder to trade the cornerback. Arnette’s future with the Raiders is murky but he’ll likely get the chance to at least finish this season.

Raiders Lack Depth at Cornerback

Another reason the Raiders won’t trade Arnette right now is the fact that the depth at cornerback has been an issue. Casey Hayward has been excellent for the team is healthy right now but the No. 2 cornerback spot has been in flux since Trayvon Mullen got hurt. Once he returns, he should seize control of that job again but it remains to be seen when he’ll be back.

The Raiders signed Desmond Trufant this week and he’s expected to have a role immediately. though he was a Pro Bowler in the past, that was all the way back in 2015. He could be a solid addiiton for the short-term but the Raiders really need Mullen to get healthy. Mullen and Hayward form a solid duo when they’re both healthy.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Breaks Silence on Resignation in ‘Cryptic’ Interview

