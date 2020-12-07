Raiders Release DT Despite Injuries on the Defensive Line

The Las Vegas Raiders have looked really bad these last two weeks but they have some reinforcements on the way. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown is getting activated from the COVID-19 list. However, they had to make room for him and they’re doing that by releasing defensive tackle Daniel Ross.

The #Raiders are activating OT Trent Brown from the COVID-19 list where he’s been for the last several weeks, source said. To make room, they are releasing DT Daniel Ross with plans to put Ross on the practice squad to have him active on game day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2020

Head coach Jon Gruden recently lamented the lack of healthy defensive linemen the Raiders have so it seems odd to let go of one of the few ones they have left. Rapoport mentioned that the plan is to get him on the practice squad. For that to happen, he’ll have to clear waivers.

Ross shouldn’t be a hot-ticket target for teams so it’s likely he’ll be able to return to Las Vegas. That said, it seems like a risky move for the team to make right now. They now only have two defensive tackles on the roster now and one of them (Maurice Hurst) hasn’t been healthy. If Ross is brought back to the practice squad, he will certainly be promoted to the active roster for gameday.

Raiders Getting Brown Back Just in Time

Offensive line play was a big reason why the Raiders started off the season strong. Despite suffering many injuries, the team was able to keep quarterback Derek Carr pretty clean. The injuries have started to catch up to the Raiders the last two games as Carr has been hit a lot more often against teams that don’t have elite pass rushing.

The team is about to play the Indianapolis Colts, who have some very good pass rushers. If the offensive line performs as it has the last two weeks, Carr is going to get beat up. Trent Brown returning would be a big boost to the group. He’s arguably the best right tackle in the NFL and the Raiders clearly play better when he’s on the field. With an important stretch of games on the docket, the team needs to get as close to full strength as possible.

Brown’s Return Could Take Another Week

There’s a chance Brown plays this upcoming week but Jon Gruden poured some cold water on those hopes. He suggested that Brown, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram could be out once again.

“I wouldn’t expect those guys to play right now based on what I saw last week … hopefully we get good news Wednesday,” Gruden said Monday.

The Raiders missing three of their best players against a solid Colts team is a recipe for disaster. They barely beat a terrible Jets team without them. Las Vegas can possibly afford to lose one more game but a win against the Colts would greatly increase their chances of making the playoffs. If Jacobs can’t go, the Raiders are going to need to rely on Derek Carr to win it with his arm which will be hard if Brown isn’t on the field to protect him. It’s time for players who have been struggling to finally step things up.

