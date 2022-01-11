Raiders Receive Final Word on Injury to Impact Defensive Lineman: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to be happy about right now after clinching their first playoff berth but it wasn’t all good news coming out of the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive tackle Darius Philon has been one of the team’s best free agent signings this season. He made a huge play in Week 18 on a fourth-down run stuff that gave the Raiders the ball in Chargers territory.

Unfortunately, he had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter and quickly ruled out. It turns out the Raiders’ worst fears were realized. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Philon is out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon.

Raiders DL Darius Philon, who made several big plays against the Chargers on Sunday night, suffered a torn patellar tendon in the game, per source. He will start the recovery process soon and his season is over. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 11, 2022

This is brutal news for Las Vegas as they head into the postseason. Philon has been a disruptive player for the Raiders and really added to their depth on the defensive line. With the team set to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, they’ll need all the defensive line help they can get.

Will Philon Be Brought Back Next Season?

Philon spent the first portion of his career with the Chargers but missed the last two seasons. He was brought over to Las Vegas this offseason, following defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who coached him in Los Angeles. The Raiders only signed him to a one-year deal but they should strongly consider bringing him back.

He did miss five games this six games this season with injury and then ended the season with another injury. That could’ve had to do with the fact that he didn’t play over the last two seasons. Regardless, he’s only 27-years-old and could recover before the start of next season. If he’s ready to go, he’s earned a spot on the Raiders defense.

Raiders Defensive Line Could Decide Playoff Game vs. Bengals

With the Raiders avoiding a tie and picking up the win, they’re the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs. That gives them a matchup against the Bengals in the first round. Cincinnati is red hot right now and Joe Burrow is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, the team does have a weakness. They have one of the worst pass-blocking offensive lines in the NFL. The Bengals gave up 55 sacks this season, which was the third-highest in the league.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has feasted all season. In fact, his 100 pressures this year is the third-most ever recorded by Pro Football Focus.

The most pressures recorded in a season 👀 pic.twitter.com/PGDXuTnw9R — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2022

The Bengals will be very familiar with Crosby ahead of their playoff matchup. As a rookie, he had 4.0 sacks against them. When they played earlier this season, Crosby had a 61.5% pass rush win rate, which was a season-high.

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby posted a season-high 61.5% pass rush win rate against the Bengals on Week 11, per ESPN/NFL Next Gen. His next-highest game? 28% against the Cowboys. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 11, 2022

He’s unblockable right now and just had one of his best games of the season against the Chargers. The Bengals have a dynamic offense but Crosby taking over could be what the Raiders need to win.

