Raiders Sign WVU Standout: ‘No Way All These DTs Better Than Me’

A major goal for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was fixing their defensive line. They moved on from some players who weren’t cutting it and added several veteran options. The team ignored defensive tackle in the draft but they were able to find a good prospect as an undrafted free agent.

The Raiders struck a deal with former West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills.

Stills was a consensus All-American last year and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. As a junior, he notched six sacks. Last season as a senior, he got 3.5 in fewer games. Those are solid numbers for an interior defensive lineman. After the news broke that Stills signed with the Raiders, he made it clear that he doesn’t believe that every defensive tackle drafted is better than him.

Ain’t No Way All These DTs Better Then Me🤣 — Darius Stills (@DariusStills56) May 1, 2021

Stills certainly has a strong resume to back up his claim and he’s showing a lot of confidence. With how many defensive tackles the Raiders signed in the offseason, he’s going to have a really hard time making the roster. However, there will still be a lot of opportunities as Las Vegas would love to have a stronger interior pass rush.

Raiders Also Sign LB Max Richardson

The Raiders have been keeping busy as they’ve made a number of undrafted free agent signing. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team also signed former Boston College linebacker Max Richardson.

Former Boston College LB Max Richardson is signing with the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Richardson is an athletic linebacker who has some skill as a pass rusher. He had 3.5 sacks in 11 starts for Boston College last season. He doesn’t have the accolades that Stills has but could still have a shot at a roster spot. The Raiders are pretty set with their linebacker starters but there’s not a lot of depth right now. The team needs to sure up the position as lack of depth really hurt them. Nicholas Morrow, Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton missed games last season. Las Vegas needs capable backups in case they get stricken with injury again.

Raiders Land Small School DB

Las Vegas wasn’t done with the Richardson or Stills moves as they added another defender as an undrafted free agent. Per Pelissero, the Raiders have signed former Stony Brook defensive back TJ Morrison.

Former Stony Brook defensive back TJ Morrison is signing with the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2021

Stony Brook is an FCS school so Morrison is an under-the-radar name. He had two interceptions throughout his four years in college and 18 passes defended. It remains to be seen if the plan is for him to play safety or cornerback in the NFL. The Raiders didn’t have much luck finding defensive backs in free agency but addressed the group in the draft.

The team drafted Trevon Moehrig in the second round, who will likely be the starting free safety. Las Vegas also drafted Tyree Gillespie and Nate Hobbs, who will also be playing in the defensive backfield. The Raiders are relying on youth in their secondary. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has had success with young defensive backs in the past so he’ll have to work his magic once again.

