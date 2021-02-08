Raiders’ Darren Waller Drops Strong Response to Recent Trade Speculation

While it first seemed unrealistic, there is now some momentum for the idea of the Las Vegas Raiders pulling off a trade for Deshaun Watson. Derek Carr is reportedly a “hot commodity” on the trade market right now and if they got a good haul for him, the team would be in a strong position to trade for Watson. One name who has been mentioned as a potential trade piece to land the quarterback has been Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

He was the Raiders’ best player last year and is easily one of the three best tight ends in the NFL. Waller has no desire to leave Las Vegas, but he understands the business side of football.

“Crazier things have happened,” Waller told TMZ Sports. “I enjoy being where I’m at with the Raiders and that time will come to an end whether it’s 10 years from now or it’s by Monday.”

“So, I just try to enjoy being here as much as I can.”

There’s no doubt Waller would be an enticing trade piece. He’s caught 197 passes for 2,341 yards over the last two seasons. He’s only 28-years-old and doesn’t have a ton of tread on his tires. He could continue to be a dominant player for at least another five years if he stays healthy. That would have to be very appealing to the Houston Texans if they do decide to trade Watson.

Waller Praises Derek Carr

Fans will get hyped up at the idea of Watson joining the silver and black. However, it doesn’t sound like the Texans are too keen on letting him go, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. If he doesn’t get traded, that’s just fine for the Raiders. Carr is a good quarterback and Waller had some very high praise for him.

“I like what Derek brings to the game. His efficiency, his leadership and he can spin the ball pretty well too.”

“I understand how people may want Deshaun Watson because he’s an exciting player and that’s just undeniable but I definitely appreciate Derek and I’m grateful for the relationship with him and also his game and the way that he plays,” Waller added.

Waller and Carr form one of the NFL’s strongest duos. If they stay together in 2021, they’ll put up even more big numbers. Watson is a very exciting player but the Raiders don’t need a quarterback, especially if they have to trade away their best player to get him.

Waller Won’t Get Traded

No matter how badly Jon Gruden might want to land Watson, he’s not trading Waller. Finding the tight end was the best move his staff has made since he came back to the team. Also, the Raiders aren’t good enough to just be giving away their best players.

Watson is great but sending Waller away would leave him without an elite receiving option on the offense. He’s just such a good weapon to have. He’s too big for cornerbacks and too fast for linebackers. He’s a matchup nightmare. Waller is not going anywhere.

