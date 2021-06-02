Darren Waller Delivers Strong Statement on Raiders Rookie Trevon Moehrig

The Las Vegas Raiders made some controversial moves in the recent NFL draft but getting safety Trevon Moehrig in the second round was almost universally seen as a great move. The team had a desperate need for a starting safety and may have ended up getting the best in the draft. It was likely the best pick they made in 2021.

The Raiders’ pass defense left a lot to be desired last season and much of that was due to the team’s lack of talent at safety. With Moehrig and Johnathan Abram likely playing the two safety spots, the team has talent. They just need them to play up to their potential. Luckily, Moehrig is impressing his teammates early in OTAs, according to star tight end Darren Waller.

“He has a very calm nature about him,” Waller said after Wednesday’s practice. “He doesn’t really get too flustered or all over the place or out of control. He seems very dialed in and on top of what he’s doing.”

Waller is the most dangerous pass catcher on the Raiders so his praise for Moehrig should excite fans.

Trayvon Mullen Also Praises Moehrig

Though he had an uneven season, Trayvon Mullen was one of the better defenders for the Raiders. He could be helped greatly by having a good free safety in the defensive backfield. He’s also impressed with how Moehrig looks so far.

“I feel like he’s going to be really talented,” Mullen said after Wednesday’s practice. “He practices hard. He goes through his drills really well. I like the way he approaches practice. I feel like he’s going to be a really good player for us.”

The Raiders have invested many draft picks trying to fix their secondary. So far, they haven’t drafted a great defensive back since they picked up Nnamdi Asomugha in the 2003 NFL Draft. Las Vegas absolutely needs Moehrig to buck the trend of drafting underwhelming defensive backs.

Moehrig Will Have Big Role as a Rookie

It won’t take long for Moehrig to get his chance to show what he can do for the Raiders. The team recently released Jeff Heath and Karl Joseph is better suited to play strong safety. That means the team doesn’t have a legit starting free safety if Moehrig isn’t ready.

Fortunately for the Raiders, it sounds like he should be ready in time for the season. The team hasn’t been opposed to starting rookies in the past and that shouldn’t change with Moehrig. He should immediately take over as the team’s starting free safety and the Raiders can just work with him from there. He’s a good leader for a young player and had a lot of experience at TCU. He should be ready to step into a starting role and do well. That said, the Raiders will be facing some of the best passing attacks in the NFL in 2021. He’ll get tested quite a bit. If he can weather the storm, the team will know they got a good one in Moehrig.

