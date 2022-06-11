Raiders’ Davante Adams Stirs Speculation With Aaron Rodgers Comments

Davante Adams became one of the greatest wide receivers in Green Bay Packers history in recent years but that still wasn’t enough to keep him invested in the team. Even though he got to play with one of the greatest quarterbacks ever in Aaron Rodgers, Adams forced a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He even admitted that he took a smaller contract to make it happen.

After Adams was traded, Rodgers got a lot of the blame for the star wide receiver wanting out. While the two actually did have a good relationship, there’s a lot of truth to the claims that the quarterback played a role. According to Adams, Rodgers was honest to him about how much longer he might play and the wide receiver knew that he had to think about his future.

“Oh, yeah. We’ve talked multiple times. We talked throughout the whole process, too, and he was aware of where I stood, and I was aware of where he stood. We had talks just like what he said the other day,” Adams said after a June 9 mandatory minicamp practice.

“He mentioned we had talks about his future and what he thinks his duration in Green Bay or just football in general would look like, and that played into my decision as well,” he continued. “Because where I am in my career – and this isn’t a shot at anybody, any other quarterbacks, in Green Bay, I love Jordan Love especially, he’s a great guy – I got aspirations of doing really, really big things and being remembered, and it just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there after a year or two.”

Is Adams Hinting at Rodgers Nearing Retirement?

Rodgers is 38-years-old, which is only a year younger than Peyton Manning was when he retired. He could be nearing the end of his storied career. However, he’s still playing at an elite level and won back-to-back MVPs. Quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now and Rodgers likely could if he wanted to, but he recently opened up about how he’s starting to think of hanging up his cleats soon.

“This is my 18th season. Of course, you think about the next chapter and what’s next in your life all the time. It doesn’t mean you’re not fully invested,” Rodgers said recently, via CBS Sports. “When I said I’m back, I’m 100 percent invested, and Matt (LaFleur) and I keep in touch all the time, and Tom and the young quarterbacks, and when I’m here, I’m all in, and those guys know that. They know what to expect from me, the type of play, the type of leadership, and that’s what they’re going to get.”

Adams’ comments only lead to speculation that Rodgers might be nearing the end. He would certainly know more than most. The situation is still fluid but there’s a lot of momentum building that Rodgers could be entering his final years in the NFL.

Will Adams Regret Leaving Packers?

Wide receivers don’t typically leave all-time great quarterback like Rodgers, especially since he had such a great connection with Adams. That said, the wide receiver isn’t going to regret leaving Green bay. The Packers have been a better team for the last two decades but the Raiders are an ascending team.

Also, Adams can’t even hide how happy he is about being in Las Vegas. Unless the Raiders are way worse than expected, the five-time Pro Bowler won’t regret his decision.

