Raiders Rumors: Packers Make Franchise Tag Decision on Davante Adams

For a brief moment in time, it looked possible that Davante Adams was going to hit free agency and sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had previously stated that the team doesn’t like using the franchise tag and the star wide receiver just bought a $12 million mansion in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Aaron Rodgers signed a massive four-year contract extension and there was no way they were going breakup Adams and the quarterback.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Packers are using the franchise tag on the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

#Packers are tagging WR Davante Adams, per source. The All-Pro stays put with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2022

This news doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Adams is possibly the best wide receiver in the NFL and has formed an impressive duo with Rodgers. He might be the Packers’ most important player outside of Adams. Placing a franchise tag on a player isn’t always ideal but it didn’t appear Green Bay had a choice. The Raiders now may have to look elsewhere to fill their wide receiver need.

Chance Adams Forces Trade if Rodgers Didn’t Extend

Regardless of what happened with Rodgers, the Packers would’ve likely placed the tag on Adams. Teams don’t just let players that good walk in free agency. However, Adams wouldn’t have been thrilled about playing with Jordan Love had Rodgers gotten traded or he retired.

In that scenario, it’s easy to see him making an issue of the situation and forcing a trade. With Rodgers now locked up for the foreseeable future, Adams should be more open to signing a long-term deal with Green Bay. They’ll certainly make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

Is the Adams-Derek Carr Reunion Dream Dead?

While it’s most likely that Adams stays put in Green Bay as long as Rodgers is there, it’s still possible he wants to move on. He’s from California and just bought property in Las Vegas so perhaps he would like to be further West. Playing for the Raiders and his former college quarterback Derek Carr has to be appealing. The two have openly spoken about wanting to play together again. Unfortunately for Carr and the Raiders, Adams has a great relationship with Rodgers and it’s hard to see him forcing himself away from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Rodgers has already toyed with retirement and it’s easy to see him finishing up his career after his current four-year contract is up. That would open up the door for Adams to finish up his career elsewhere. If Carr is still with the Raiders, that will likely be his top choice. That said, Adams will be in his mid-30s by then and wide receivers don’t always have the best longevity. In all likelihood, the world will never get to see prime Carr with prime Adams in the NFL. It was a fun thought while it lasted.

