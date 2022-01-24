Raiders Lineman Recruits 5-Time Pro Bowl WR Headed for Free Agency

It came earlier than expected but the Green Bay Packers are out of the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in the NFC lost to a Wild Card San Francisco 49ers team that barely squeaked into the playoffs. Considering there are major question marks regarding the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in Green Bay, an early exit in the playoffs could be disastrous.

The playoff loss could open up a big door for the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not a secret that fans of the team and quarterback Derek Carr would like to see Adams in silver and black. He played college ball with Carr at Fresno State and the two remain close friends to this day. The Packers are set to be $44.8 million over the projected salary cap, which could make it difficult for them to retain Adams, even with a franchise tag.

Now, players as talented as Adams don’t typically become available. It’s possible that the Packers do whatever they can to keep him. That’s not going to stop the Raiders from dreaming. Las Vegas offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor already started the recruitment process after the Packers lost.

Eluemunor isn’t under contract with the Raiders next season but he’s clearly embraced the team. He won’t be the last member of the team to try their hand at recruiting the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Landing Adams Would Be Massive for Raiders

There’s a strong argument that Adams is the best wide receiver in all of football. In 30 games played over the last two seasons, he has 238 receptions for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns. That’s the type of production the Raiders were missing last season.

Hunter Renfrow was excellent this year and accumulated 1,038 yards, but he’s not a No. 1 wide receiver. Outside of Renfrow, wide receiver production was limited. Tight end Darren Waller was second on the team with 665 yards while Bryan Edwards was third with 571. Adding a player like Adams who will give you 1,200+ yards every season when healthy would open up the Raiders offense in a major way. Plus, he already has an excellent rapport with Carr. He’s going to cost a lot of money but he could turn the Raiders from a fringe playoff team to AFC contenders.

Raiders Will Have Options

The Packers aren’t just going to let Adams walk without a fight. A franchise tag is very possible despite the team being over the projected cap. If the Raiders don’t even get a chance at Adams, they won’t need to panic. This is a great year for available wide receivers.

In free agency, the Raiders could take looks at Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin. Both played on the franchise tag last year and it’s unlikely they’ll have to again this season without issue. Robinson would be a great No. 1 wide receiver for the team. Godwin hasn’t really been a No. 1 with Mike Evans being the top guy in Tampa Bay. He could thrive being a top target for a team. If the top free agents sign elsewhere, the Raiders could take a look at Calvin Ridley. He could be traded by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason and would be another great fit in Las Vegas.

