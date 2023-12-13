Davante Adams Breaks Silence on ‘Embarrassing’ Raiders Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders helped author the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history when they lost 3-0 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. Star wide receiver Davante Adams wasn’t exactly thrilled after the game and left Allegiant Stadium before talking to the media, which is not common for him.

He was finally able to speak to the media and revealed that he took the night off and didn’t watch film of the game until the next day.

“Not when you’re in that type of mood after the game, which I’m sure you’d understand how we feel after one like that,” Adams said during his December 12 media availability. “I mean, it’s embarrassing too. … You walk off that field and you got a lot of fans that came pay their money to come see you play, and you go up and put up a goose egg.

“When the other team wins by three, and they only scored three, it just looks horrible.”

The Raiders offense has struggled all season and has only scored more than 20 offensive points in a game once this year. Despite that, Adams couldn’t believe they got shut out at home.

“No, can’t say I saw that coming,” Adams said. “You want to be a part of history but never that type. So no, I did not see us doing that.”

Adams had seven catches for 53 yards in the loss.

Davante Adams Doesn’t Know Why Offense Broke

The Raiders offense only got in scoring position once against the Vikings in Week 14 but that drive ended in a fumble from Hunter Renfrow. The offense simply couldn’t get into sync against a good, not great Minnesota defense.

This is a team Davante Adams faced off against a lot during his time with the Green Bay Packers but he had no explanation for why the offense performed so poorly.

“I don’t know, man,” Adams said when asked how the game got away from the offense. “It’s just we couldn’t really get a rhythm, couldn’t establish really anything in the game. Once we did, we obviously turned the ball over and we just didn’t make it easy on ourselves. So, that’s what you’re going to get if you can’t convert on third down, if you can’t have explosive plays, it’s going to look like that.”

Davante Adams on what the Raiders are playing for last 4 games: pic.twitter.com/YjIZ74l8TB — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 13, 2023

Davante Adams Talks Making Plays Down the Field

The Raiders don’t have much of a vertical passing game right now. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell is averaging just 6.5 yards per completion right now, which is 24th among active quarterbacks. Davante Adams is averaging just 11.4 yards per reception, which would be his lowest average since his second season in the NFL.

He stressed the importance of being able to get the ball downfield.

“It’s critical for most teams, I think, in this league,” Adams said. “These defenses are smart, there are a lot of defensive gurus out there who do a lot of different things, exotic coverages, repeating things if you have trouble with it. So, I think that’s what we dealt with a lot this past game, not being able to figure it out, so they just continued to do things, variations of what was stopping us. So, obviously, we have to call more, and we have to throw more, we have to just get more opportunities and the receivers have to go and make it worthwhile. So, we all learned together, obviously, it has to start with the call, and then we have to find a way to execute the play.”