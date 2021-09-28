Broncos Steal Veteran Wide Receiver From Raiders: Report

It’s still early in the season but the AFC West looks like one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are the only two remaining undefeated AFC teams remaining. Though the two don’t face each other for a few more weeks, the historic rivalry could be even more heated than usual this year.

The Broncos have had some bad injury luck at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy is out with a high ankle sprain and then the team lost K.J. Hamler for the season with a torn ACL. Wide receiver was supposed to be one of Denver’s strongest position groups but it’s starting to look thinner. To recapture some depth, the Broncos decided to look to the Raiders. According to Brandon Krisztal, Denver is signing wide receiver David Moore off the Raiders’ practice squad.

The @broncos traded one @ECUTigers WR, Trinity Benson to Detroit… Per NFL Source: Denver is signing another East Central WR, @DmoeSwagg23 from the @raiders practice squad with the news K.J. Hamler is done for the year.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) September 27, 2021

Moore was a late addition for the Raiders right before the season. He has yet to play in a game as the team kept him on the practice squad. Despite that, he’s a capable wide receiver. Over his last three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Moore has 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s a solid find for the Broncos right now.

Raiders Start More Impressive Than Broncos

Though the Raiders and the Broncos are both 3-0, one of their starts is significantly more impressive. In three games, Denver has played the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. Those teams won a combined nine games last season and are even worse this year. All three combine for an 0-9 record. The Broncos deserve credit for their solid start but there aren’t many teams in the NFL that wouldn’t be undefeated with that schedule.

The Raiders’ start has been the polar opposite. They’ve played the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. Those three combined for 33 wins last season. In fact, the Raiders are the first team in NFL history to start off 3-0 against teams that won 10+ the previous year. Denver could still be the better team but there’s no arguing that Las Vegas has had the much more impressive start.

Raiders Have 1st AFC West Game This Week

The Raiders have been tested thus far but things aren’t getting any easier. The team will be traveling to Los Angeles on Monday to face a Chargers team that just beat the Kansas City Chiefs. This could be their toughest game of the season so far.

Justin Herbert is playing at a high level and the defense is performing well. The Broncos are facing the Ravens on Sunday, which could result in their first loss of the season. If the Raiders beat the Chargers after a Broncos loss, they’ll be along at the top of the AFC West. If the Chargers win and the Broncos lose, there will be a three-way tie for first place. A 4-0 start would go a long way in ensuring a Raiders playoff berth this year.

