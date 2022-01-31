Raiders Urged to Cut Pro Bowler Who Isn’t a Fit With New Coaching Staff

Change is coming for the Las Vegas Raiders as a new regime is ready to take over. Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels are coming over from the New England Patriots and are going to quickly put their stamp on the team. McDaniels is an offensive coach but there will likely be changes happening on defense.

One of the best defensive players for the Raiders this season was linebacker Denzel Perryman. He had 154 combined tackles and 102 solo tackles, which was third-best in the NFL. He was named to a Pro Bowl and consistently made a positive impact on the defense. However, he’s not great in coverage. Opposing quarterbacks had a 114.1 passer rating when targeting him. He’s great against the run but can be a liability in coverage. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Raiders need to cut him this offseason despite his success in 2021:

The new regime will have to decide whether Perryman’s tackle numbers justify his shortcomings. Perryman is good at flowing to the football, but he’s not a legitimate playmaker. He has a modest $3 million cap hit in 2022, but Las Vegas could save all of it by trading or releasing Perryman. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $280 on the Rams or Bengals in Super Bowl 56 Teams don’t often part with Pro Bowlers on a reasonable salary, but Las Vegas will have to at least consider replacing Perryman with a linebacker better suited to pressuring the quarterback, making plays in the backfield and corralling opposing pass-catchers.

Most Tackles in Raiders History: 1. Denzel Perryman (2021) 154 in 15 games 2. Greg Biekert (1998) 146 in 16 games#RaiderNation #TackleKing pic.twitter.com/R4Z0sAltN9 — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) January 10, 2022

Cutting Perryman Wouldn’t Be Popular

McDaniels isn’t opposed to making unpopular moves. When he first became the head coach of the Denver Broncos, he traded away star quarterback Jay Cutler. The following season, he traded star wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Cutting Perryman outright would certainly be an unpopular move. The linebacker was one of the team’s best players and became a leader over the course of the season.

The Raiders already made an unpopular move by hiring McDaniels in favor of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The new coaching staff already has that working against them before they even meet the players. Perryman is a good player and is on a team-friendly contract. There’s no reason they should even consider cutting him.

Next Defensive Coordinator Will Have a Say

The Raiders’ defensive personnel next season will largely depend on who the next defensive coordinator is. McDaniels is an offensive coach and will have most of his focus on that side of the ball. Whoever the defensive coordinator is will essentially be the head coach of the defense. There are some obvious candidates that McDaniels will likely take a look at.

Don “Wink” Martindale makes the most sense. He was a linebackers coach with the Raiders from 2004 to 2008 and also coached under McDaniels in Denver. He was recently let go as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens in a surprise move. In three of his four years leading that defense, they fielded a top-three scoring defense. If not Martindale, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is a strong candidate. He was interviewed for the head coaching job and might not mind an upgrade to running his own defense in Las Vegas.

