Raiders OL Denzelle Good Rips Doubters

If you were to take a look at how many injuries the Las Vegas Raiders have had on the offensive line this year, you’d think their protection would be a disaster. However, that hasn’t been the case. They’ve been able to keep quarterback Derek Carr relatively clean and are allowing the 10th least amount of sacks in the NFL.

Outside of the bad Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the offensive line has held up well. A big reason for that is Denzelle Good, who has played at both guard and tackle when the Raiders have needed him. Not only has he played wherever the team has needed him, but he’s also played very well.

Despite the strong season, apparently Good has gotten some hate since the Falcons game. He ripped into his doubters.

I made it to where I am now cause I never let a bad day define who I am now. And you think ima let a non-factor “rando” from their couch tell me otherwise?? 😭😂 #getyalife #gotowork #itsmoretolife — Denzelle Good (@IBeDG_71) December 2, 2020

It’s not exactly clear what sparked this comment from Good but it’s hard not to be a little testy after an embarrassing loss. He may have had a bad game in Week 12 but he’s played really well this season. With Richie Incognito out for the year, Good should be starting at right guard for the rest of the season. The Raiders will need him to bounce back.

Trent Brown Returns to Practice

One of the men Good was tasked with replacing earlier in the season was right tackle Trent Brown. He’s only been able to play one full game this season as he’s dealt with injuries, medical mishaps and COVID-19 related issues. It’s been a tough year for the Pro Bowler.

It appears he’s finally getting some good news as head coach Jon Gruden revealed that he returned to practice on Wednesday. It’s unlikely he plays against the New York Jets on Sunday but his return is near. Brandon Parker has done well as his replacement but struggled against the Falcons. The Raiders will be very happy if they can get their highest-paid player back.

Jon Gruden Talks Injuries

While the Raiders have been able to overcome injuries and player absences, for the most part, games are getting really important with the playoffs nearing. After missing a few key contributors over the last couple of games, Gruden is looking forward to getting some guys back.

“[Brown] did participate in individual periods, which is a good sign,” Gruden said Wednesday. “I don’t believe he’s going to play in this game, but hopefully we can start talking about him returning to the lineup soon.

“There’s a ramp-up period, when you return off of corona IR, whatever that thing is, so we ramped up [LaMarcus] Joyner. We’ll try to ramp him up again tomorrow. We’ve been ramping up Cle Ferrell and I’m trying to ramp up Raider Nation right here today.”

Getting healthy is very important for the Raiders if they have any hope of making the playoffs. They’ve got a good squad but the lack of continuity is leading to a lot of mistakes.

