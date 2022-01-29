Proposed Trade Has Raiders Stealing Superstar QB Broncos Are Eyeing

Perhaps the worst kept secret in the NFL right now is that the Denver Broncos are hoping to swing a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. The team has been linked to the reigning MVP since last offseason and they just hired his offensive coordinator as head coach in Nathaniel Hackett. This is something that should concern the Las Vegas Raiders.

They had the second-best team in the AFC West this season but the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert should be better next season. Derek Carr is a very good quarterback but the Broncos adding Rodgers would give the Raiders fourth-best quarterback in the division. That isn’t a knock on Carr, it’s a testament to the talent at quarterback in the AFC West. However, the Raiders could stop a Rodgers-Broncos pairing if they really wanted to.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes that Las Vegas has what it takes to swoop in, and steal Rodgers from Denver:

Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Playoff Game This Weekend Likewise, if the Packers wanted to ship Rodgers to the AFC West, it wouldn’t be impossible to imagine them getting Carr back as a veteran option to take his place. Carr has been an above-average quarterback for several seasons, and as he enters the final year of his contract, he would be a smaller step down for the Packers than the one they would likely experience with Love as their starter. Carr has been criticized in the past for being relatively conservative as a passer, but those arguments don’t apply any longer. Over the past two seasons, with limited receiving options outside of tight end Darren Waller — who missed chunks of 2021 because of injuries — Carr’s offense has produced 50 plays of 30 yards or more. That’s nearly as many as the Chiefs (51) over that same timespan. It’s possible the Packers could flip Carr for additional picks, but he would be a reasonable replacement in the short term if they want to give Love more seasoning.

Would Rodgers Want the Raiders?

Last offseason, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Raiders were on Rodgers’ “wish list” if he were traded. A lot has happened since then. Jon Gruden is no longer the head coach and signs are pointing that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be taking over. Whether Rodgers likes him or he likes Rodgers isn’t entirely clear.

That said, the Raiders would be a good fit for the star quarterback. They’ve got some strong weapons in Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs. The team just needs to fix the offensive line this offseason and Rodgers would be set up for success.

What Else Would Raiders Have to Offer?

Mike Silver reported that McDaniels is a fan of Carr so it’s possible that he’s not even thinking about Rodgers. However, the Broncos getting the quarterback wouldn’t be great for Las Vegas. It could be worth it to make a trade just to keep him away from Denver.

The price for Rodgers likely starts at three first-round picks and possibly goes up from there. Carr could be worth at least one first-round pick and maybe even two. Carr plus two first-round picks and a second-rounder should be enough to get a deal for Rodgers done depending on how the Packers value the Raiders quarterback.

