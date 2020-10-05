Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr: ‘I’ve Seen Too Much Crap’

While Derek Carr has a lot of detractors, it’s hard to feel for him. His best season came in 2016 when he led the Raiders to a 12-3 record before breaking his leg. What followed was a disappointing season and his coach getting fired. He finally got a good team around him and two of his best offensive linemen get injured and his three top wide receivers miss time with injuries.

After a second straight loss on Sunday, Carr was obviously frustrated.

“Me being here, my seventh year, I’ve seen too much crap,” Carr said after the loss. “I’ve seen a whole bunch of crap … is it going to take my positivity and my joy away? Absolutely not … But is it OK for me to be a little hot, a little pissed sometimes? Yeah. And this is one of those moments.”

Carr put up solid numbers against the Buffalo Bills but lost a costly fumble late in the game. The Raiders stayed in the game late but they just couldn’t stop making mistakes.

Carr Struggling to Cope With Losses

Carr is in his seventh season with the Raiders and has only had a winning record for a season once. The season with the winning record led to a playoff berth but he didn’t play due to injury. The Raiders are clearly getting better and could still turn things back around this season but Carr is still having a hard time accepting losses.

“Yeah, it’s encouraging but at the same time you go home and you’re hot,” Carr said. “I’ve got to take a deep breath before I go in my house so I don’t take it out on my wife and my kids because it means so much to me.”

Carr Breaks All-Times Raiders Passing TD Record

Alone at the top. No Raider has thrown more touchdowns than @derekcarrqb. pic.twitter.com/VM2kQM5PWz — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 4, 2020

Carr does have reason to celebrate despite the loss. He passed Hall of Famer Ken Stabler for the most touchdown passes in Raider history.

“The first time I thought about it in a long time was driving to the facility yesterday,” Carr said. “I took a moment and just thought about the Snake and his greatness. He’s the best, man.”

Carr has always been a big fan of “The Snake,” who is widely considered the greatest Raider quarterback of all-time.

“I tip my hat to [Stabler’s] family,” Carr said. “They’ve been so gracious to me. So loving to me. I wish I could’ve met [Stabler], talked to him, learn from him. I didn’t have that opportunity obviously.”

However, Carr is having a hard time celebrating the massive feat.

“If we could’ve won, then it feels better,” Carr said. “I’m sick of losing. I’m sick of working as hard as I do and as we do, and going out there and losing. It sucks. Enough is enough. I think that’s my message: I’m excited for [the record] – I dreamed of it when I got drafted here. I looked all those stats up and was like, ‘Man, I want to break all of these as a competitor.’ But I’m sick of losing; enough’s enough. I’m tired of it.”

By the time he retires, Carr will own all of the major Raiders passing records but those won’t matter if he can’t win more games.

