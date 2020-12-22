Raiders’ Derek Carr Breaks Silence on Injury, Drops Revealing Insight

When Derek Carr had to leave the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers early with a groin injury, it looked like his season might be done. The Las Vegas Raiders are essentially out of playoff contention and there are only two games left. Well, it looks like those facts won’t stop Carr from playing.

He practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday and reports have indicated that he’s going to try to play. Carr had a chance to talk to the media for the first time since his injury and gave some more insight.

“The coaches and our trainers will make the right decision,” Carr said Tuesday. “We’ll see how it goes. If it’s up to me, I’m going to do everything I can to get back on the field.

“I’m feeling great. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Carr has proven his toughness in the past. In 2017, he played while dealing with a serious back injury. It’s safe to say that he will play if he feels like he’s physically able to.

Carr Laments Having to Leave Chargers Game

Carr hasn’t had to miss many games in his career but every time he has, it’s been a tough pill to swallow. Obviously, nothing will be worse than when he broke his ankle in Week 16 of the 2016 season. That’s the only season the Raiders made the playoffs in Carr’s career. However, the quarterback was devastated by his recent injury.

“Besides breaking my ankle, that moment crushed my heart the most,” Carr said. “My heart was ripped out of my chest. It was a hard night, a hard couple of days for me.”

The loss to the Chargers essentially ended any chance at the playoffs for the silver and black. A win would’ve kept them in the race. There’s no guarantee the Raiders would’ve won had Carr not gotten hurt but it’s gotta be a tough pill to swallow for the veteran.

Jon Gruden Offers More Insight

Based on how well Marcus Mariota played in relief of Carr, Jon Gruden probably isn’t pushing the latter to play on Sunday. That said, he appreciates the quarterback’s tenacity.

“He’s champing at the bit to play … one of the premier competitors in the league … we’re going to be smart … we’ll do what we think is right for Derek and this team,” Gruden said.

With the playoffs effectively out of reach, the Raiders would be wise to sit Carr for the remainder of the year and keep him healthy heading into the offseason. That would give them a chance to evaluate Mariota without making Carr look bad. That said, the Raiders aren’t going to stop Carr if he feels like he can play. He was having arguably the best season of his career and sitting out the last couple of games wouldn’t be great for momentum, especially if the Raiders lose their last two games. At this point, it looks like there’s a good shot he’ll suit up against the Miami Dolphins.

