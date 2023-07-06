Analyst Details Why Raiders May Have Made Right Decision at QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are undergoing a major transformation at quarterback. After nine years as the starter, Derek Carr was released by the team this offseason and signed with the New Orleans Saints. The Raiders decided to replace the four-time Pro Bowler with Jimmy Garoppolo, which was met with concern from much of the fan base.

However, it’s possible that the Raiders will be better with Garoppolo at the helm. In a July 1 column, Grant Gordon of NFL.com did a deep dive on Las Vegas’ quarterback situation and came away with the idea that the team might be better off.

“Thus, the prevailing quandary ahead of the Raiders’ 2023 season will be if Las Vegas made the correct choice replacing Carr with Garoppolo. NFL Research suggests the Silver and Black might well have made the right call,” Gordon wrote.

A big reason Gordon believes Garoppolo could be a better fit for the Raiders is his penchant for winning games. Carr has a career record of 63-79 while Garoppolo has a 40-17 record.

“Since 2017, Garoppolo has the third-highest QB winning percentage (minimum 25 starts) among active NFL quarterbacks, while Carr’s 54 QB losses are the most in the league,” he wrote.

“For a franchise forged on the motto ‘Just win baby,’ Garoppolo’s resume portends doing just that.”

According to the NFL Research Gordon cited, Carr’s 79 losses are the most for a starting quarterback over their first nine seasons since “at least” 1950.

Jimmy Garoppolo a More Efficient QB Than Derek Carr

One could argue whether or not winning is a quarterback stat. During Jimmy Garoppolo’s tenure with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2022, he had one playcaller and head coach Kyle Shanahan. Over that same period, Derek Carr had four different head coaches and playcallers. The 49ers have been a more stable franchise over the past five years.

That said, Grant Gordon pointed out that Garoppolo is also a more efficient quarterback of the two.

“Overall, Garoppolo has been the more efficient of the two, as well,” Gordon wrote.

“The former Patriots and 49ers QB boasts a better completion percentage (67.8-64.6), more yards per attempt (8.3-7.1) and a greater passer rating (99.7-91.8) in his career than Carr.”

Jimmy Garoppolo sees a photo of Tom Brady in the Tuck Rule Game. "It was a fumble. It was a fumble." Jimmy G fitting right in with Raider Nation. (video via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/BUG7gRi6qx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2023

Did Las Vegas Raiders Make Right Call at QB?

At the end of the day, Jimmy Garoppolo may end up being a better quarterback for the Raiders than Carr due to fit. He played under head coach Josh McDaniels from 2014 to 2017 with the New England Patriots. Carr was an awkward fit in the coach’s system. How Las Vegas does this season will be the ultimate test regarding whether or not a quarterback without elite passing stats can lead a team with holes to a lot of wins.

Grant Gordon isn’t ready to definitively say that Garoppolo will be an upgrade for the Raiders, but he is leaning toward the idea that making the change was the right call.

“Did the Raiders make the right decision going with Jimmy G and moving on from Carr? Only the season ahead will tell, but NFL Research certainly offers up a statistical explanation of why the Silver and Black could be led to believe the future is brighter with Garoppolo under center,” Gordon wrote.